The Ba***ds of Bollywood Ending Explained: Did Aasmaan and Karishma end up getting married?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Aryan Khan has packed a punch with his directorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show, which stars Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, released on September 18. Since then, social media has been gushing over it. Today, we are going to explain to you the meaning of the show’s ending. In case you have still not watched the show, scroll down at your own risk.

Aasmaan and Karishma elope to get married

Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya Lalwani) gets arrested after hitting Ajay Talvar ( Bobby Deol) at the award function. Karishma Talvar (Sahher Bambba) comes to know the truth that her dad was involved in getting Aasmaan removed from Karan Johar's film and revolts, only to get locked up in her own house. Right after his bail, Aasmaan gets a call from Karishma, where she confesses her feelings. Singh, along with his friend Parvez (Raghav Juyal), leaves for the Talvar mansion.

After a lot of struggle, he sneaks into Karishma’s room and both of them manage to escape from the house. Ajay follows them in his car, and this leads to a power-packed car chase scene that will leave your adrenaline pumping.

Aasmaan and Karishma reach an old studio where Parvez has called a lawyer to get the lovebirds legally married. Unfortunately, Ajay reaches there before they can do that.

Even Aasmaan’s mother, Neeta (Mona Singh), reaches the studio. It is at that moment, Aasmaan confronts Ajay about hating him so much. This is when his mother reveals the truth behind her relationship with Talvar and his birth.

Aasmaan Singh’s mother, Neeta and Ajay Talvar’s relationship

She reveals that she was the one who asked Ajay to stop Aasmaan from doing Karan Johar’s film, as he is their child. This means he is Karishma’s stepbrother. On the other hand, Freddy and Jalaj Saxena also come to know the truth and decide to blackmail the two.

Aasmaan’s mother is heading back to her home in Delhi after this revelation. He is very angry with her. Even Karishma is upset with her father and decides to keep his past relationship a secret from his mother.

By using his spoofing device, Jalaj and Freddy trick Ajay and Neeta into coming together at a spot. Their conversation is recorded by Freddy, and he puts a condition in front of Ajay that he would delete the clip if he agrees to do his film along with Aasmaan and Karishma.

