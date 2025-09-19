EXCLUSIVE: How Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal makes Rs 50 crore in a year

Anupam Mittal needs no introduction! He is one of the most bankable entrepreneurs in the country and popular for his unapologetic honest nature. Often seen as one of the prominent sharks on Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal recently talked about his entrepreneurial journey and shared how he made Rs 50 crore in just one year.

Anupam Mittal reveals earning Rs 50 crore in a year, recalls his entrepreneurial journey

While exclusively chatting with The Wealthy Circle, the founder of People Group and Shaadi.com was quizzed about the first time he became a crorepati (millionaire). To which, Anupam revealed that he was 25 though he lost all the money later on. The interviewee further asked him about the total money he made in one year. He said, “Oh god! I would say the most in one year would be 50 crores.”

The shark further reflected on his journey and revealed that he first started with a book library. “When I was a teenager I started a book library at home, wo chali nahi. I was very restless. Phir maine sports club shuru kiya wo thoda thoda chala. Then I started some export business when I was 18 or 19. Usme bhi loss khaa gaye. So I tried many different hustles but nothing worked,” said Mittal.

Anupam Mittal opens up on the inspiration behind starting a matrimonial platform

Anupam Mittal further recalled what the actual inspiration was for Shaadi.com, which he started during the 90s when it was not a practical thing in India. He said, “Mujhe ek pandit ji mile, mujhse bole tumhari shaadi karani hai. Maine poocha aap kitne logon ko jaante ho, unhone kaha 100-150 logon ko. I said mujhe karodon me ek chahiye. To usse mujhe idea aaya ki agar isko internet pe dalenge to koi kisi ko kahin bhi dhoond sakta hai.”

(I met a priest who told me he wanted to perform my wedding. I asked him how many people he knew, and he said 100-150. I said I needed one in a million. That gave me the idea that if I put it online, anyone could find someone anywhere.)

The 53-year-old mentioned that he is proud that he made it a brand with just USD 12 million. Mittal underlined that it was 2005 when he realized that his start-up had become a money-making business. He said, “People started buying subscriptions. We were making more money than we were putting in. Paisa profit ban raha tha, Karodon rupaya saal ka! Wo time samajh aa gaya tha ki ye to real hai.”

Anupam Mittal concluded by revealing his ‘luckiest’ investment, which is the domain name. He recalled starting the business with Sagai.com which didn't work. Later on, when he changed it to Shaadi.com, it saw immense recall value and attracted the consumer.

