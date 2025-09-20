Deepika Padukone SUBTLY reacts to her Kalki 2898 AD exit, reflects on what she learned from Shah Rukh Khan in 1st PIC from King set

Deepika Padukone has been in the headlines ever since her exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel was announced. There have been several reports claiming different reasons for her parting ways with Nag Ashwin. But days after the reports, the actress shared her first post on social media, which seems to be an indirect answer. The picture is also special as it is from the sets of King and also features Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika Padukone shares BTS PIC from King sets

Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared a heartfelt picture. In the snap, we can see actress and Shah Rukh Khan holding hands. We already reported that she is going to play a pivotal role in Siddharth Anand's directorial. And now, this picture is a confirmation.

The actress seems to be in Poland shooting for her part in the action movie. And this is the first picture she has posted not only from the sets of the multi-starrer but also after her exit from Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

In her caption, the new mom wrote, “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?”

Apart from the picture and the caption, another thing that grabbed our eyeballs was Ranveer Singh’s comment. He wrote, “Bestest Besties!” With an angel, evil eye and red heart emoji.

About Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Taking to their official X handle, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan starrer King, Deepika Padukone also has Atlee’s AA22xA6. This film also stars Allu Arjun and the teaser has already created a lot of hype.

