Ameesha Patel compares her high-end bags with Rolls-Royce: 'In Japan, you can take a bank loan and give a Birkin as collateral'

Ameesha Patel and her love for luxurious bags are not hidden from anyone. In a recent vlog shared by Farah Khan, the actress revealed that she owns around 400 designer bags, and they are very dear to her. In fact, while talking to Ranveer Allahbadia in a recent interview, she compared taking care of these bags to taking care of a child. The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress also went on to open up about the real reason behind not having children of her own.

Ameesha Patel admits she is a child lover

Ameesha Patel admitted that she loves kids and used to change the diapers of her nieces and nephews. She fed them, made them sleep and used to say that she would give birth to a whole cricket team. “At that time, my mother used to say, have one child then we will see, as it is difficult to give birth and be a mother. I have an affection for kids; I’m a child lover.”

The actress revealed a shocking fact that she has silently adopted children and has been supporting them with their education and other expenses. She claimed that she has always thought about orphans and how giving them a home would be beautiful. “So, I have silently adopted few children and they have no idea that I have adopted them. I pay for their education silently. I am bringing them up through whatever means I can – medical, education – to give them a better life. It’s a big responsibility to have a kid grow up with you. It is a reason I don’t have a pet, also,” she said.

Ameesha Patel on her obsession with bag collection

Talking about her bag collection and why she has been obsessed with them since childhood, Patel said she has bags since she does not have kids. Ameesha has been collecting bags since the age of 16, and she has seen her mother and aunties collect bags. Since childhood, she has seen this and has developed this love for bags.

Further talking about taking care of her Birkin bag, Ameesha Patel said that they are like the Rolls-Royce of bags. The resale value of this bag is double its price. She went on to add that in Japan, a Birkin can be given as collateral for a bank loan.

“I care for them a lot – airing, leather, wipes, leather polishing, I keep them in the sun, avoid fungus growing on them because Mumbai’s weather is so bad, so humid, worst for leather bags and shoes. Bachon ko jaise massage karke dhoop mein daalte hain, same way you have to polish bags and keep them in sun. It’s a process,” she said. (Just like you put a child under the sun after a massage, same way you have to polish bags and keep them in sun.)

