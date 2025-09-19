Zubeen Garg’s 10 best Hindi songs: Ya Ali, Jaane Kya Chahe Mann, Dil Tu Hi Bataa and more

Zubeen Garg, one of India’s most versatile singers and cultural icons, passed away on September 19, 2025, after a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was 52. Known primarily for his immense contribution to Assamese music, Garg was a multifaceted artist, a singer, composer, lyricist, and actor who sang in over 40 languages and dialects. While he was deeply rooted in regional music, he also made a strong mark in Bollywood with songs that remain etched in the hearts of listeners.

His Bollywood breakthrough came in 2006 with Ya Ali from Gangster, a song that turned him into a household name. Over the years, he delivered several memorable Hindi tracks that showcased his range, from soulful ballads to energetic hits. Here’s a look at 10 of his best Hindi songs that continue to remind us of his irreplaceable voice.

Ya Ali (Gangster)

The song that changed everything for Zubeen Garg, Ya Ali from Gangster, became one of the biggest hits of 2006. With Pritam’s composition and Garg’s soulful, high-pitched vocals, the song captured the intensity of love and longing. It was not just a chartbuster but also the track that introduced his voice to a nationwide audience, firmly cementing his place in Bollywood playback singing.

Jaane Kya Chahe Mann (Pyaar Ke Side Effects)

Soon after the success of Ya Ali, Garg lent his voice to Jaane Kya Chahe Mann in Pyaar Ke Side Effects. The film starred Rahul Bose and Mallika Sherawat, and the song stood out for its gentle and reflective tone. Garg’s rendition brought a touch of sincerity and melancholy, making it one of the more underrated gems in his Hindi music journey.

Subah Subah (I See You)

Subah Subah carried a refreshing vibe, marking a departure from his intense romantic songs. Known for its uplifting energy, the track, featuring Arjun Rampal, became a favorite among listeners who enjoyed its optimism and breezy feel.

Kee Kasoor (Kaisey Kahein)

Although not as commercially popular as his Bollywood hits, Kee Kasoor remains a beloved song among his fans. The track is remembered for its emotional pull, exploring themes of regret and relationships. Garg’s heartfelt singing gave the song an authenticity that listeners connected with deeply.

Jeena Kya Tere Bina (Kya Love Story Hain)

Romance was a recurring strength in Zubeen Garg’s music, and Jeena Kya Tere Bina from Kya Love Story Hain is a perfect example. The song’s lyrics of longing and separation found a soulful companion in Garg’s emotive voice. Even though it wasn’t a mainstream blockbuster, it captured the vulnerability of love in a way only he could deliver.

Jag Lal Lal Lal (Big Brother)

With Jag Lal Lal Lal from Big Brother, Garg explored a more experimental and catchy sound. Fans often recall the song, featuring Sunny Deol and Priyanka Chopra, as one of his more unique performances in Hindi music, proving he was never afraid to push boundaries with his singing style.

Dil Tu Hi Bataa (Krrish 3)

Another big moment in his Bollywood career came with Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut, the song was composed by Rajesh Roshan and paired Garg with Alisha Chinai. His soaring vocals added grandeur to the romantic number, making it a standout track in a big-budget superhero film.

Dil Toh Deewana Hain (Dil Toh Deewana Hain)

Zubeen Garg was not only a singer but also a composer, and Dil Toh Deewana Hain reflected that creative side. Associated with the 2016 film of the same name, the song showcased his skills beyond playback singing.

Dard e Dil (Good Boy Bad Boy)

A song steeped in emotion, Dard e Dil from Good Boy Bad Boy starring Tusshar Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi, resonated with listeners who admired Garg’s ability to express pain through music. His rendition gave the track a haunting quality, making it memorable even if it didn’t enjoy the same commercial push as his Bollywood chartbusters.

Tera Chehra (GST)

Closing this list is Tera Chehra, a romantic track from the movie GST, that displayed Garg’s softer side. The tenderness in his voice made it an endearing song for listeners who enjoyed his more mellow performances. Though not among his most famous works, it remains a favorite for those who cherished his romantic numbers.

ALSO READ: Who was Zubeen Garg? Iconic Assamese singer dies at 52 in Singapore scuba diving accident