Who was Zubeen Garg? Iconic Assamese singer dies at 52 in Singapore scuba diving accident

Celebrated Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg has died at the age of 52 following a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. According to reports, he was rescued from the sea by local police and rushed to a hospital. Despite being admitted to the ICU, doctors could not save him. The singer was in Singapore to attend the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20.

Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal confirmed the news on social media. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world.” He added, “His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. Om Shanti.”

Tributes pour in for Zubeen Garg

The sudden death of Zubeen Garg has left fans and the music industry in shock. Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripu Bora shared his condolences on X, writing, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg. His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond.”

Actor Adil Hussain also expressed grief. He posted, “Devastated and shocked by the news of Zubeen Garg's sudden death in an accident in Singapore. His contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary... He will live amongst us through his songs... Dear Zubeen, I remember you with lots of love and fondness. May his singing soul rest in peace.”

Who was Zubeen Garg?

Born in 1972 in Meghalaya, Zubeen Garg’s real name was Zubeen Borthakur. He later adopted “Garg” from his family’s gotra as his stage name in the 1990s. He rose to fame in Assam with his regional songs before becoming a household name across India.

He achieved nationwide recognition with the hit song Ya Ali from the 2006 Bollywood film Gangster. The track became a chartbuster and brought him into the mainstream. Zubeen went on to sing several Hindi film hits including Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3 and Jaane Kya Chahe Man from Pyaar Ke Side Effects, as per India Today.

Zubeen was one of Assam’s most popular and highest-paid singers. He recorded songs in more than 40 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, and Nepali. His contribution to Assamese music and culture made him a cultural icon, often referred to as the “Voice of Assam.”

