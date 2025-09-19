High Demands or a Reduced Role? What is the truth behind Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki 2898 AD's sequel?

The internet is flooded with disheartened fans who are shocked after Kalki 2898 AD makers made an official announcement about parting ways with Deepika Padukone for the sequel. A lot has happened after this news came out, and in case you are not updated with everything, then we have your back. Keep scrolling further to read everything that has happened till now.

Official announcement from Kalki 2898 AD makers

Taking to their official X handle, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Deepika Padukone’s demands

Just after Vyjayanthi Movies shared their official announcement, Bollywood Hungama reported about the real reason behind Deepika Padukone stepping out of the sequel. The reports added that the conflict between the actress and the makers arose after she demanded a 25 per cent hike in her salary as compared to the previous part.

Her other demand was a fixed working hour, which meant shooting for only 7 hours a day. The makers feared that this would not be possible as Kalki 2898 AD is a VFX-heavy film, which will require more shooting hours, and fewer hours would increase the budget of the film.

The producers tried to accommodate Padukone’s needs by agreeing to provide her a luxury vanity van for her rest periods in return for longer shoot hours, but she still did not agree. They also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees. She and her team refused to adjust either.

Nag Ashwin’s cryptic post

After all this chaos, the director of Kalki 2898 AD’s latest Instagram story is going viral for all the wrong reasons. He took to his Instagram account and re-shared a clip of Lord Krishna's entry from Kalki 2898 AD, originally shared by a fan account. What caught everyone’s eyes was the text on the reel that read, “You can’t change what happened, but you can choose what happens next.”

Fans on social media have connected this reel and the text to Deepika’s exit from the sequel. One of the netizens commented, “Clearly they are not happy with Deepika. And I don't think it's just her motherhood. Considering vyjayanthi is run by two women and Nagi also generally writes strong female characters, there has to be more to the story than what Deepika's PR seems to be saying.” Another user commented, “at least he's trying to be optimistic and positive.”

