Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s Panwadi Out: Khesari Lal adds his desi tadka to Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan’s electrifying moves

If you are still grooving on Bijuria from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, then the makers have launched yet another fun track. This one brings the calm of Bihar mixed with the chaos of peppy Punjabi beats. After watching Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan burn the dance floor in Bijuria, they are back with desi beats of Panwadi and this time Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra are matching steps with them in the song that is surely going to be on top of your Holi playlist.

Panwadi song out

The song is picturized against the backdrop of one of the most loved Indian festivals, Holi. If in Bijuria, you felt that you did not get to see Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra grove, then you won’t have any complaints after watching this one. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, along these two make for the perfect dancing team. All of them are dressed in all-white attire.

The highlight of this song is the vocals of Bihari sensation Khesari Lal Yadav. He has performed the Bhojpuri traditional folk song, while the Haryanvi traditional folk song is performed by Masoom Sharma. The rap is performed by Siva G.

Fans are loving Khesari Lal’s collab in this song and are praising the makers for starting the song with Bhojpuri locals. The comments section is filled with netizens going berserk over the song.

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

After winning hearts in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the Baby John actor is set to return in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While Alia Bhatt led the first two films, this time, Janhvi Kapoor takes centre stage. Having previously shared screen space in Bawaal, their chemistry is already a fan favorite.

Joining them are Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Abhinav Sharma, adding fresh energy to the franchise. However, the Dulhania magic stays intact with director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar steering the film once again!

