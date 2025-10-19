Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha blessed with baby boy; Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon bless newborn

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, have been blessed with their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, writing, “He's finally here! Our baby boy.” They added, “And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything… With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.” The announcement was accompanied by a simple post with an evil eye emoji.

The Instagram post quickly drew congratulatory messages from friends and celebrities. Actress Kriti Sanon commented, “Congratulations” with three red hearts, while Ananya Panday also added red heart emojis. Other celebrities, including Huma Qureshi, Manish Malhotra, and comedian Bharti Singh, congratulated the couple on their new arrival.

Here’s how Parineeti and Raghav shared the news earlier

In August, Parineeti and Raghav had announced that they were expecting their first child. They wrote on Instagram, “Our little universe… on its way. Blessed beyond measure.” The post included a white and gold cake decorated with 1 + 1 = 3 and tiny baby footprints. They also shared a sweet video of themselves holding hands during a park walk.

Parineeti was admitted to a hospital in Delhi on Sunday, October 19, ahead of the birth. A source told Hindustan Times, “Parineeti Chopra has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Raghav is with his wife during this special time. They are expecting the arrival of the baby anytime now.” Both Parineeti’s and Raghav’s families were reportedly by her side, celebrating the special moment. The insider added, “The whole family is so excited about the arrival of the baby. This Diwali feels extra special as it brings more joy with the little one on the way.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. They tied the knot in September 2023 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. During an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show in August, Raghav hinted at their upcoming parenthood, saying, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge! (We’ll give you good news soon!).”

