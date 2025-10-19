What is the age gap between Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha? Find out

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, one of India’s most admired celebrity couples, have recently shared an important milestone in their personal lives. The duo, who have often won hearts with their public appearances and candid interviews, officially welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 19, 2025, just days before Parineeti’s 37th birthday. While fans celebrated the joyous news, many also grew curious about the couple’s age difference.

A small but notable age gap

Parineeti Chopra was born on October 22, 1988, while her husband, Raghav Chadha, was born on November 11, 1988. This makes Parineeti approximately 20 days older than Raghav. Their relationship demonstrates that age is just a number when it comes to love and compatibility.

Here’s how they first met and fell in love

The couple first crossed paths in London during an award function, where both were being felicitated. Parineeti received an award for excellence in entertainment, while Raghav was recognized for excellence in governance and politics. According to Parineeti, her younger brothers, who were fans of Raghav, encouraged her to say hello. “I greeted him at the event and suggested we meet again in Delhi,” she shared. Raghav soon followed up by inviting her for breakfast the next day, and their connection grew from there.

Speaking about their early days, Raghav humorously recalled Parineeti’s detective skills after their first date. “She often shares that after that meeting, she checked on Google what my age was and if I was married. She even googled what the duties of a Member of Parliament are,” he said, laughing. Parineeti added, “I also checked his height on Google. I like tall men, and he was perfect for me.”

Their relationship quickly moved forward, with their engagement ceremony happening within 3-4 months of meeting. The couple tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a beautiful ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, as per Times of India.

The recent announcement of their baby boy was shared on social media with an emotional post. Raghav Chadha wrote, “He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything…” The post was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and colleagues across India.

