Ranveer Singh opens up on visiting Deepika Padukone on Atlee’s set: 'He is creating something that...'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently opened up about his admiration for director Atlee, his excitement about working with Bobby Deol and Sreeleela, and the joy of visiting his wife Deepika Padukone on Atlee’s film set. Known for his high energy and honesty, Ranveer shared heartfelt thoughts on collaborating with some of the biggest and most promising names in Indian cinema.

Ranveer Singh praises director Atlee’s vision

Ranveer Singh, who has long expressed admiration for South Indian cinema, spoke highly of filmmaker Atlee. Recalling their bond, he said, “Atlee became a household name in Jawan and became the biggest director in India. I had messaged him after the release of Mersal. I told him, ‘Sir, I love your cinema. You should come to Mumbai and we should make some movies together.’”

He described their friendship warmly, saying, “He’s been such a dear friend to me over the years, and it’s always great hanging out with him.” Ranveer also visited Atlee on set when Deepika Padukone was shooting. “To be working with him and his super-duper awesome team, being in front of the lens of Mr. G.K. Vishnu, what a great honour, what a great delight. You may have heard this before, but take it from me — he is creating something that you will have never experienced in Indian cinema before,” he shared as per News 18.

Ranveer praised Atlee further, adding, “He’s the King of Masala, and it’s only appropriate that he would direct the definitive presentation of that genre.”

Here’s what Ranveer said about Bobby Deol and Sreeleela

Ranveer also spoke about his excitement over working with Bobby Deol in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, calling it a great honour to collaborate with the actor. He mentioned that Bobby looked “hot and spicy” in the film and expressed his admiration for his co-star’s ongoing resurgence in the industry.

Referring to Bobby’s successful phase, Ranveer described it as the “Lord Bobby Renaissance era” and said he had noticed Bobby’s strong comeback much earlier than others, especially after watching Love Hostel. He praised Bobby’s performance in the film, saying his expressive eyes stood out and proved his talent.

Talking about Sreeleela, Ranveer shared that after news of their collaboration surfaced, his phone was flooded with messages from excited friends and family. He referred to her as the “real national crush” and appreciated her beauty, talent, and dedication. Ranveer also spoke about her impressive work ethic and said he believes she is set to become one of the biggest stars in the coming years.

