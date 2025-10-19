EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra admitted to hospital for delivery, Raghav Chadha arrives

In an exclusive update, Parineeti Chopra is expected to deliver her baby at Delhi hospital, as the Bollywood actress is admitted to a hospital.

By Goutham S
Published on Oct 19, 2025  |  12:28 PM IST |  133K
Parineeti Chopra admitted to hospital for delivery
Parineeti Chopra admitted to hospital for delivery (PC: Parineeti Chopra, IG)

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all geared up to embrace motherhood after tying the wedding knot in September 2023. According to a source, we at Pinkvilla have learned that the actress has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi and is set to deliver her baby soon.

Moreover, we have also learned that her husband, Raghav Chadha, has also arrived at the hospital to provide care and comfort for the mother-to-be.

