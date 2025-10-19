EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra admitted to hospital for delivery, Raghav Chadha arrives

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all geared up to embrace motherhood after tying the wedding knot in September 2023. According to a source, we at Pinkvilla have learned that the actress has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi and is set to deliver her baby soon.

Moreover, we have also learned that her husband, Raghav Chadha, has also arrived at the hospital to provide care and comfort for the mother-to-be.