10 K-pop idols with a deep voice: BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and more

BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Lee Young Ji, Stray Kids’ Felix and many more idols are known for their voices which are deeper than the ocean. They have a mesmerizing charm that one would want to listen to them again and again. Moreover, they are extremely talented and know how to use their unique voice to their advantage. Here is a list of K-pop idols with a deep voice.

10 Best K-pop idol with deep voices

BTS’ V

BTS’ V is well known for his unreal look and deep voice which is like a warm bowl of soup in the winter. V’s debut album Layover was released on September 8 and features five tracks and an additional piano version of Slow Dancing as a bonus. Not only does he have good looks and talent, but he is also known for his charming and attractive personality. V is currently serving in the military.

Stray Kids’ Felix

Stray Kids’ Felix is very well known for his voice. One of his best features is that his youthful face and voice don’t match and people are pleasantly surprised when they hear him rap. Stray Kids was formed through a reality show in 2017. The group consists of members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. In March 2018, they officially made their debut with the EP I Am Not.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is an excellent vocalist who trained for years under YG Entertainment. Additionally, she has also used her voice to her advantage when it comes to acting. Her first official acting gig was with Snowdrop in which she took the lead along with Jung Hae In. She will also be appearing in the drama Influenza and the film Omniscient Reader.

Lee Young Ji

Lee Young Ji is a South Korean rapper who made her debut in October 2019 with her single Dark Room. She also took first place in High School Rapper Season 3. The young rapper hosts a YouTube show Not Much Prepared which features mega stars like BTS’ Jin, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jay Park and many more.

KARD’s BM

BM or Big Mathew is a part of the co-ed group KARD which also includes J.Seph, Somin, and Jiwoo. They made their debut in January 2017 and quickly caught the attention of international fans with hits like Oh Na Na and Can’t Recall. BM is known for his fit body and deep voice. He is the rapper of the group.

Monsta X’s IM

IM is the maknae of the group and surprisingly has the deepest voice in the group. Many are surprised when they hear him for the first time. The rapper uses his voice and tone well and delivers amazing flow. Monsta X was formed through the survival show No Mercy and debuted in 2015 with Trespass.

Mamamoo’s Moonbyul

Moonbyul is the rapper and dancer of Mamamoo. Not only is she an amazing rapper, she is also very talented when it comes to singing. In February 2024, she released her banger solo TOUCHIN&LOVIN. Mamamoo also includes Solar, Wheein and Hwasa. They debuted in 2014 and are known for their impeccable vocal skills.

ATEEZ’s Mingi

Mingi is the rapper and dancer of ATEEZ. His deep voice compliments Hongjoong’s voice who has a higher pitch and is also a rapper of the group. ATEEZ made a banger comeback with the music video of Crazy Form in December 2023. The group is known for their amazing choreographies and powerful performances and this time around they didn't disappoint either.

T.O.P

BIGBANG made their debut as a five-member group and included G-Dragon, TOP, Daesung, Taeyang and Seungri. T.O.P departed from the group and Seungri is also no longer a part of it. The rapper is planning to make his solo debut soon. He has a thick voice which is very distinct one can easily recognise it. He would also be appearing in Squid Game Season 2 which is scheduled to premiere this year.

(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi

Yuqi is the singer and dancer of (G)-IDLE. The group was formed by Cube Entertainment and made their debut in 2018 with the EP I Am along with the music video for Latata on May 2. The video was a hit and views surpassed 5.9 million on YouTube within a week. The song also entered various charts. The members also include Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, and Shuhua.

Conclusion

BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Stray Kids’ Felix and many more are K-pop idols with a deep voice. Their voice can melt the hearts of fans in an instant. Their heavy voice adds a distinctive flavour to their singing and rap. Idols like V and Jisoo have a certain warmth in their tone which makes them excellent ballad singers. On the other hand, rappers like T.O.P, Felix and Lee Young Ji use their voices to deliver an effective rap.

