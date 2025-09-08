BLACKPINK’s Rosé quotes therapist after APT’s historic Song of the Year win at 2025 VMAs, ‘Not giving up…’

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (hereafter referred to as VMAs), took place on Sunday, September 7, local time bringing together some of the biggest stars in the music industry. Among them, BLACKPINK member Rosé shimmied her way into the front row as one of the crowd favorites, taking home the award for the Song of the Year for her and Bruno Mars’ collaboration on APT., one of the major prizes at the ceremony. Her speech from the historic moment, becoming the first K-pop act to win it is being discussed online for the most unexpected reason. The singer gave a shout out to her therapist who keeps reminding her to thank herself for surviving difficult times.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé wins Song of the Year with Bruno Mars for APT.

Taking the prize from Paris Hilton, Rosé steadied herself in front of the mic and took out a piece of paper to read off of. “I feel like this is a really big moment for myself and a lot of other people. Thank you so much, Bruno [Mars]. I can’t believe this. I’m gonna call you after, thank you so much for believing in me.”

Taking in the moment to talk about her journey so far, she added, “Someone asked me the other day what my fear in life was and I was quite shocked at my own response. I had no idea how deeply personal this journey had been for me. I told them I feared that somewhere along this journey of pursuing my dreams I might hit a wall and disappoint my 16-year-old self who grew up always an oddball among society, who wished someday she could be herself and pursue her dreams like anyone else I saw on television.”

She went on to dedicate the award to her 16-year-old self who dreamed and to all those who have watched and supported her growth, allowing her to let go of the imposter syndrome she once seemingly faced. Rosé thanked her team, her label and fellow BLACKPINK members as well as her dedicated fans for believing in her. Finally she took the time to express gratitude to herself for holding on, “As my therapist tells me to do every day, I’d like to thank myself for not giving up even in the toughest of times.”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, took home the Group of the Year win at the ceremony.

