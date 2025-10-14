KPop Demon Hunters Live Action Plans? Creator Maggie Kang Gives Major Update About Story’s Future

The breakout winner of the year is Netflix’s animated film, KPop Demon Hunters, which observed unprecedented success. The songs of the movie have been going viral, taking over music charts around the world, beating the likes of some very popular stars. There were rumors of the film being renewed for two sequels, one live-action and musical adaptation. However, the creator of the movies has finally debunked one big speculation, denying the possibility of seeing the HUNTRIX members and the Saja Boys in human forms.

KPop Demon Hunters creators shut down live-action questions

After much talk about there being a real-life version of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey as weJinu, Mystery, Abby, Romance, and Baby that the mastermind behind the animated characters has finally shared an update. “There’s so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation,” Maggie Kang told BBC News. “It’s really hard to imagine these characters in a live-action world. It would feel too grounded. So, totally it wouldn’t work for me.”

Chris Appelhans, the co-creator of the film, also shared his views on the debate. “One of the great things about animation is that you make these composites of impossibly great attributes. Rumi can be this goofy comedian and then singing and doing a spinning back-kick a second later and then free-falling through the sky.” He added that the joy of the movie comes from its exaggerated gestures, and doing the same to their artwork would make it ‘stilted’.

With these statements, many hearts in the K-pop world have been broken, but the imaginations for which K-drama actor would suit the roles of these characters best are still going strong. Meanwhile, KPop Demon Hunters recently confirmed talks about a second part to the film going into production. The potential back stories of the characters are likely to be explored in the possible sequel.

