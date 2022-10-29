5 enchanting Korean romance films to watch feat ‘Tune In For Love’, ‘Be With You’ and more

The setting is in the 1990s and reflects on the IMF Crisis of 1997. Mi Soo (Kim Go Eun), a hardworking part-time worker at a bakery, indirectly exchanges stories with Hyunwoo (Jung Hae In) on a radio program. Both fall in love and continue to cross paths, but timing is not in their favor. In 1994, Hyunwoo comes into the bakery Mi Soo works at before opening time and asks her if they sell anything that contains soy. Mi Soo suggests soy milk, but realizes they don't have soy milk and refers him to the grocery store down the street. As Hyun-woo is leaving, Mi Soo and another employee, Eunja, Mi Soo’s close friend, watch as he walks away, assuming he is newly released from prison. Later, Hyunwoo returns and applies as a part-timer for the bakery. He gets the job and he and Mi Soo begin to work together. Hyunwoo, Mi Soo, and Eunja spend a lot of time together and open up to each other. During winter, Hyunwoo and Mi Soo put out a Christmas tree in front of the bakery. The two share a sentimental moment outside as Mi Soo tells him that her mother always wished to share happiness with the rest of the community.

2. Be With You

The film follows Soo Ah (Son Ye Jin) who, before she passed on, makes an unbelievable promise to her husband, Woo Jin (So Ji Sub), to return one year later at the start of the rainy season. Miraculously, she keeps the promise and reappears before her husband and son, but she has no memory recollection. Sadly, the relief at their reunion is short-lived, because it turns out that Soo Ah has to leave her family at the end of the rainy season.

3. A Werewolf Boy

One day, Sunyi discovers a feral boy of about 19 in their yard. His blood type is unidentifiable, and he can neither read nor speak. Even though he behaves like a wild beast, Sunyi's (Park Bo Young) kindhearted mother adopts him and names him Chulsoo (Song Joong Ki), assuming he's one of more than 60,000 children orphaned in the Korean War. At first, Sunyi considers him a nuisance, but eventually has fun taming him according to a dog-training manual. She teaches him how to wait patiently before a meal, how to wear clothes, speak, write, and other human behavior so that he could one day live like a normal man. Chul Soo demonstrates unswerving loyalty and superhuman brawn, inspiring the envy of Ji-tae, who lusts after Sunyi. The two eventually become close; as Sun-yi opens her heart to Chulsoo, he in turn falls in love with her, the only person to ever show him affection. But their relationship is fraught with difficulties as Ji-tae begins to cause trouble. Feeling threatened, Chul-soo lets loose his bestial instincts and in their fear, the town villagers turn on him. In order to save the boy who risked his life to be with her, Sun-yi leaves him with a promise: "Wait for me. I'll come back for you."

In the present day, Sunyi walks into the shed to find Chul Soo sitting there, still as young as he was 47 years ago. He hands her the note that she wrote. She realizes that he's been waiting all along. He reads her a book she had asked him to read all those years ago, as she falls asleep. The next day, she wakes up with Chul Soo nowhere in sight, and leaves with her granddaughter. They receive a call from the county asking about the property. Sunyi tells him that she's not selling the place. Chul Soo stares from afar as the car drives away.

4. On Your Wedding Day

A man receives a wedding invitation from his first love whom he met in high school. He reminisces all the trouble he went through to get together with her over the span of years beginning from youth, and how they had ups and downs in their life together. He finally goes to her wedding, and thanks her for being the shining star in his life and she thanks him for his support in need. He then walks away from her wedding function. Park Bo Young played the role of Hwan Seung Hee, a girl who believes in true love at first sight. Kim Young Kwang played the role of Hwang Woo Yeon, Seung Hee's high school friend who falls in love with her at first sight and believes her to be his destiny.

5. Unforgettable

In 2014, a radio DJ gets a letter from his first love that brings up almost-forgotten memories of the past. 23 years ago in 1991, five friends spent the summer together. One of them, shy and innocent Beom Sil (EXO’s D.O.) falls in love with Soo Ok (Kim So Hyun). Beom Sil has a noticeable crush on Soo Ok and waits by the girl's window during the summer. Soo Ok suffers from a leg injury that renders her unable to walk properly so she is always carried by Beom Sil. The love blossoms and how he always sees her as the girl he had want to marry.

