9 Best rom-com K-dramas to watch on OTT: Mr Queen to Business Proposal

The romantic comedy genre is where K-dramas truly shine, as they blend high romance with genuine comedy, often featuring imaginative tropes. Based on global popularity, critical reception, and fan consensus, here are 9 of the best romantic comedy K-dramas available on major OTT platforms. Don’t give them a miss!

1. Crash Landing on You

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Jung Hyun, Seo Ji Hye

OTT Platform: Netflix

Total Episodes: 16

Release Date: 14 December 2019

This K-drama became an absolute global phenomenon. It perfectly blends epic, high-stakes drama with sweet, charming comedic moments. It features Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, who are considered one of the most beloved couples in K-drama history.

2. Business Proposal

Cast: Kim Seojeong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Min Kyu, Seol In Ah, Noeul

OTT Platform: Netflix

Total Episodes: 12

Release Date: 28 February 2022

This series is a fast-paced, hilarious romantic comedy that fully embraces classic K-drama tropes, such as the fake dating setup and the rich CEO/ordinary employee dynamic. Its appeal is amplified by a vibrant, webtoon-like charm and the undeniable great chemistry shared not only between the main leads but also the incredibly popular second lead couple.

3. What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Park Min Young, Lee Tae Hwan, Kang Ki Young, Jung So Min

OTT Platform: Viki

Total Episodes: 16

Release Date: 6 June 2018

The central dynamic of this Park Seo Joon-starrer series features him as a supremely narcissistic but talented CEO alongside his hyper-competent secretary, played by Park Min Young. The show is known for its witty dialogues and steamy romantic tension, which builds toward a satisfying payoff as their relationship deepens and the secrets of their shared past are finally uncovered.

4. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Cast: Shin Min A, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Sang Yi, Oh Eui Shik, Kang Hyung Seok

OTT Platform: Netflix

Total Episodes: 16

Release Date: 28 August 202

This heartwarming "healing" drama centers on a city dentist who relocates to a peaceful seaside village and finds romance with the kind, charming village chief. The series is celebrated for its cozy, therapeutic atmosphere, lighthearted, warm comedy, and a meaningful focus on the stories and relationships of the entire local community.

5. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Cast: Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, Ji Soo, Seol In Ah, Ahm Woo Yeon

OTT Platform: Viki

Total Episodes: 16+1 special

Release Date: 24 February 2017

This refreshing fantasy rom-com centers on Bong Soon, a woman born with superhuman strength, who lands a job as a bodyguard for a quirky gaming company CEO, aka Hyung Sik. The series masterfully balances superhero antics, an irresistibly cute romance, and a compelling, darker thriller subplot.

6. King the Land

Cast: Lee Jun Ho, Im Yoon Ah, Anupam Tripathi, Kim Jae Won, Kim Ga Eun

OTT Platform: Netflix

Total Episodes: 16

Release Date: 17 June 2023

This 2023 release is a light, fluffy, and high-budget comedy that offers pure, satisfying rom-com escapism. It follows the clash between a perpetually smiling hotel employee, Sa Rang, and a grim-faced hotel heir, played by Lee Jun Ho, who are forced to work together despite initially despising each other.

7. Mr. Queen

Cast: Kim Cheol Jong, Kim So Yong, Jo Hwa Jin, Kim Byeong In, Jang Bong Hwan

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Total Episodes: 20

Release Date: 12 December 2020

This drama is an exceptional blend of unique and hilarious historical fantasy built around a truly bizarre premise. Its storyline focuses on a narcissistic, modern-day male chef who is suddenly transported and trapped in the body of a Joseon-era Queen. The result is a comedic goldmine, as the chef's alpha-male instincts, gourmet cooking skills, and complete disregard for royal etiquette violently clash with the rigid protocol and sexist expectations of the 19th-century palace.

8. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Sung Kyung, Lee Jae Yoon, Kyung Soo Jin, Lee Jong Suk

OTT Platform: Viki

Total Episodes: 16

Release Date: 16 November 2016

This drama is a sweet, genuinely funny coming-of-age story centered on the lives of college athletes. Starring Nam Joo Hyuk, the series earned significant praise for its healthy, natural-feeling romance and its cast of realistic, charming characters.

9. Her Private Life

Cast: Kim Jae Wook, Park Min Young, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Jin Joo, Kim Bo Ra

OTT Platform: Netflix

Total Episodes: 16

Release Date: 10 April 2019

This story follows an art gallery curator who secretly leads a double life as a dedicated K-pop idol fan site master. Her meticulously maintained secret is complicated when she becomes entangled with her new boss in a fake dating relationship that evolves into something both funny and maturely romantic.

