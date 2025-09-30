They Call Him OG had a decent hold on Monday in India, collecting Rs. 9.50 crore approx. This brings the five-day total gross to Rs. 169 crore approx. The Pawan Kalyan starrer is on track to finish its eight-day extended first week in the country at Rs. 195 crore or so.

Overseas, the film has added another USD 6.70 million (Rs. 59.50 crore), taking its worldwide tally to Rs. 228.50 crore.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of They Call Him OG are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 88.25 cr. Friday Rs. 23.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 24.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 23.75 cr. Monday Rs. 9.50 cr. Total Rs. 169.00 cr.

The film earned Rs. 8 crore approx in the Telugu states on Monday with better hold in the Coastal Andhra region. Nizam saw a steep drop, while the Ceded districts’ hold wasn’t bad, but collections are now at a bit of a low level, with Monday bringing in just over a crore. The target of Rs. 200 crore finish needed a better Monday, but it's not completely ruled out yet.

One of the factors hurting the holds is hiked ticket prices, which have been an issue plaguing Telugu films in the last couple of years, including the biggest films like Pushpa 2. While higher ticket rates generate massive opening day numbers, they hurt occupancies on subsequent days, particularly weekdays. In Telangana, ticket prices are reverting to normal starting today, with Andhra Pradesh expected to follow soon. With price correction, coupled with the Dusshera holidays, the film could find a steadier footing in the coming days, similar to Devara last year.

The Territorial Breakdown for They Call Him OG is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 144.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 60.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 19.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 64.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 16.25 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 3.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 5.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 169.00 cr.

