3 new Hindi OTT releases to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video — (September 29-October 5)

Entertainment lovers have a great week ahead, with some new shows arriving on major OTT platforms. Although there are not many releases happening in Hindi this week, there is something exciting to keep you hooked. Keep scrolling below to get the list of all the new releases this week.

1. Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle 2nd Episode

Cast: Kajol, Twinkle Khanna (host), Alia Bhatt (guest), Varun Dhawan (guest)

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: October 2

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol come together to bring one of the most exciting and unfiltered chat shows ever. The show promises unfiltered, candid, funny, and witty conversations. The trailer itself proved that this one is going to be a fun ride, not only for the guests but also for the viewers. New episodes drop once a week, every Thursday.

In the last episode, we saw Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. From talking about their personal lives to discussing about professional grudges, they said it all along with entertaining all of us. In the upcoming episode, we will see Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in their candid best, having a blast, and it is already evident in the promo.

2. 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught In Classrooms

Cast: Paresh Pahuja, Gagan Dev Riar

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Release Date: October 1

This show is inspired by the life and philosophy of Mohit Tyagi, a mathematician-educator and founder of the ed-tech start-up Competishun. The story follows Ritesh (played by Paresh Pahuja), a successful venture capitalist who gradually feels a debt of belief more than money towards his mentor, MT Sir. Years earlier, MT Sir (Gagan Dev Riar) had inspired and shaped Ritesh’s life. As Ritesh moves up in his corporate path, he becomes aware that life isn’t just about boardrooms — and that his mentor has his own dream of launching an ed-tech venture.

At this time, Ritesh decides to leave his corporate job in order to help MT Sir realise his vision. The show promises emotional beats, reflection on what education and mentorship really mean, and how some lessons transcend formal teaching.

3. Dakuaan Da Munda 3

Cast: Dev Kharoud, Baani Sandhu, Kabir Duhan Singh, Drishty Talwar, Navi Bhangu, Kavi Singh Satinder Kassoana, Lakha Lehri, Raj Dhaliwal, Aarya Nagpal.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Release Date: October 2

The film revolves around the story of an orphan who dreams of becoming a top boxer. While in college, the boy tries to expose a drug menace. This puts him into conflict with powerful, corrupt forces. He suffers a tragic accident, struggles with drugs/addiction, but eventually gets clean and decides to set things right. The climax involves a showdown in the forests of Uttarakhand against a corrupt high-ranking police officer abusing power.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farah Khan breaks silence on unfollowing Deepika Padukone, says ‘was first of few people to see her when Dua was born’