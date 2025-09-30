BLACKPINK’s Rosé hangs out with Hailey Bieber, Zoe Kravitz, and Charli XCX at Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris: PICS

BLACKPINK member Rosé was spotted in the front row of the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week. Dressed in a beautiful powder blue satin two-piece, which looked right out of our pyjama x gown dreams, a long trail followed her into the venue. She opted for a winged eyeliner and mostly muted makeup otherwise, going for a high ponytail tied away from her face. With white, sky-high heels over sheer stockings/ tights, which have become a staple for the star, she kept herself mostly without accessories, except for a gold bangle on her left hand. The APT. hitmaker was photographed alongside model and businesswoman Hailey Bieber, actress Zoe Kravitz, and singer Charli XCX, who appeared dressed in the same collection.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé makes for a stylish affair at PFW

Hailey Bieber, Zoe Kravitz, Charli XCX, and Rosé were at the Saint Laurent fashion show as part of the ongoing Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held at Fontaine du Trocadéro on September 29, 2025, in Paris, France. The four beautiful ladies mingled and chatted as unending camera flashes went by. Their front-row presence fortified their importance to the luxury brand and showcased the attention to styling that had been given to these women gracing the event.

Recently, BLACKPINK’s Rosé was awarded Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards for her collaboration with Bruno Mars for APT. The song has been massively well-received and is being eyed for a Grammy nomination. Doing so would make her the first from her team to grab a nod from the most prestigious music association.

On the other hand, Hailey Bieber has been celebrating the sale of her makeup brand and the success of her husband, pop icon Justin Bieber’s success from the SWAG and SWAG II album releases. Zoe Kravitz is in a new relationship with Harry Styles, the news of which has left many mouths agape, and Charli XCX recently married George Daniel for the second time after a previous private ceremony.

