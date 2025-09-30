John Mayer Announces Debut Concert in Mumbai, Everything You Need to Know Ahead of January 2026 Show

John Mayer is coming to India! After decades of waiting and anticipation from fans, the famed American singer, songwriter, and guitarist has announced his debut concert in Mumbai, in January of the coming year. As per the revelation on September 30, the singer will be at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 22, 2026. It will not only mark his city debut but also his first performance in the country.

Everything we know so far about John Mayer’s newly announced show in India

John Mayer’s entrance to India is said to be an only one-night exclusive performance ending the long-running drought. The seven-time Grammy Award winner has been in the industry for over 2 and a half decades. He has toured Asia multiple times before, but has yet to step into the Indian subcontinent for any shows. A famed rock, pop, and blues singer, he has been loved by millions in the country and around the world.

How to watch John Mayer live in Mumbai, India?

As per the announcement, the ticket sales for John Mayer’s concert in India will open with a limited exclusive Pre-Sale for credit card holders at 12 pm (Noon) IST on October 12, 2025. It will be followed by the General On-Sale of tickets for the concert, going live at 1 pm IST on October 14, 2025, on the BookMyShow website.

What you need to know about John Mayer before attending his concert in Mumbai on January 22, 2026

Some of his most famous songs include, Your Body Is a Wonderland, You're Gonna Live Forever in Me, Stop This Train, Neon, Gravity, New Light, Free Fallin, Daughters, and more. Some of his most famous relationships include Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson, Minka Kelly, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift.

