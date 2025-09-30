EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa and Supriya Pathak join Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in Sooraj Barjatya’s next

Over the last few months, Pinkvilla has extensively reported several updates about the next directorial of Sooraj Barjatya. We were the first to inform our readers that Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari are coming together for the first time on this romantic saga set against the backdrop of nuclear families. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sooraj Barjatya is all set to start shooting for the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari led untitled romance from the month of November 2025.

A source shares, “Sooraj Barjatya has finished writing the script and is all set to take the film on floors by the first week of November. He is excited to bring in a new arc to the character of Prem with Ayushmann Khurrana. In-fact, the role to be portrayed by Sharvari too is rooted but with a modern touch.” Much like all Sooraj Barjatya films, this one too will be riding on a strong ensemble of credible actors.

“Sooraj Barjatya films are all about celebrating the Indian Culture, and this one too will be an extension of his own world, but keeping the modern elements in mind. The screenplay has strong humour too, and the entire team is looking forward to get back on the sets with Sooraj Barjatya,” the source adds.

Apart from Ayushmann and Sharvari, Sooraj Barjatya has roped in Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa and Supriya Pathak to play key roles in the film. “The idea is to have a cast full of credible actors and casting legends like Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa and Supriya Pathak is a step in that direction. More names are expected to come on board, and the casting is going on in full swing,” the source concludes.

The film will be shot from November to May, and aim to hit the big screen in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned Pinkvilla for more updates!

