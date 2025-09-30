After backlash, Nayanthara’s Annapoorani makes its way back to OTT

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, starring Nayanthara in the lead role, hit the silver screens on December 1, 2023. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, the film dropped on the streaming platform Netflix but faced heavy criticism and was eventually removed.

Now, the movie is making a comeback to streaming, but with certain changes. Here are the details.

Where to watch Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food

According to 123 Telugu, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, starring Nayanthara, is slated to begin streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar starting October 1, 2025. However, only the Hindi-language version will be available for viewers.

The report also reveals that the controversial parts of the film have been removed, reducing the total runtime by 10 minutes. Now, the revised runtime of the movie is 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Official trailer and plot of Annapoorani

Annapoorani tells the tale of an aspiring chef who dreams of pursuing a degree in hotel management and becoming a corporate chef like her idol, Chef Anand Sundarajan. Her family comes from a Brahmin lineage devoted to serving at the Srirangam temple, where her father prepares the food offered to devotees.

Being from a Brahmin family, they strictly follow a vegetarian lifestyle. Because of the same, her father refuses to enroll her in a hotel management course, fearing she would have to handle meat.

Despite her father’s objections, Annapoorani remains determined to chase her dreams. She tricks her family into thinking she has given up, and later runs away with her friend to Chennai.

As she strives to become a professional chef, she catches the attention and envy of Anand’s son Ashwin, who sabotages her by staging an oven accident. The accident leaves her with Ageusia, a condition that completely destroys her sense of taste.

The rest of the film explores how Annapoorani overcomes this major setback and reclaims her dream of becoming a chef.

Cast and crew of Annapoorani

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food stars Nayanthara in the lead role with Jai, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Karthik Kumar, Renuka, Sachu, and many more in pivotal roles.

Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, the film features music composed by Thaman S, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Praveen Anthony.

