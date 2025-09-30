Big twist in Jr NTR’s Devara 2: Is a leading Tamil hero joining the cast?

Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 was released in theaters on September 27, 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva, the action drama was a hit at the box office. Now, it seems that the makers have made major changes to the film’s screenplay and are planning to cast a top Tamil star alongside Tarak.

Jr NTR’s Devara 2 to have a major cast addition?

According to a report by Telugu Chitraalu, director Koratala Siva has made significant changes to the film’s screenplay and introduced a powerful character into the narrative. Reportedly, the makers are aiming to cast Tamil star Silambarasan TR (STR) for the role.

Although an official update regarding the same is yet to be made, it would be exciting to see NTR and STR share the screen space for the first time. Additionally, the report suggests that another leading actress will join the cast alongside Janhvi Kapoor as one of the film’s leads.

However, as of now, these details remain speculative and await an official confirmation by the makers.

More about Devara 2

Devara 2 is an upcoming actioner starring Jr NTR in the lead role. Directed by Koratala Siva, it serves as a sequel to Devara: Part 1. The first installment follows the story of Devara, a village chieftain who, along with his associates, makes a living by smuggling goods.

However, after a fateful discovery reveals that the goods being smuggled are actually weapons, Devara turns against the operation and begins hunting down everyone involved. Betrayed by his own people, he vanishes, leaving behind a chilling message and a threat to those who continue smuggling.

Years later, his former allies live in fear of Devara’s return, while his son, Vara (also played by Jr NTR), resents him for abandoning their family.

Apart from the RRR star, the film also starred Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Moreover, actors like Kalaiyarasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Prakash Raj, and others played integral parts.

Jr NTR’s next movie

Jr NTR is currently working on his next release, tentatively titled Dragon (NTRNeel). Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie also has Rukmini Vasanth and Tovino Thomas in key roles. It is slated to release on June 25, 2026.

