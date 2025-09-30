Simone Ashley and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Share Sweet Bond at 2025 Paris Fashion Week: PIC

Simone Ashley and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all things hearts in a new update from the Bridgerton star on September 29. The two were spotted backstage at a fashion event, marking an important milestone in their friendship. It appeared to be a fan moment for the British actress, who is of Indian origin and previously expressed her liking towards Indian films. Meanwhile, the Devdas actress has dipped her toes into multilingual movies in the country.

Two worlds collide as Simone Ashley and Aishwarya Rai cross paths at Paris Fashion Week

Simone Ashley and Aishwarya Rai both walked the runway during the Le Défilé. Liberté, Egalité, Sororité "You're Worth It" L'Oréal Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de Ville on September 29, 2025, in Paris, France.

A separate selfie is awaited by fans starring the Indian star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside Eva Longoria, Gillian Anderson, and Heidi Klum. The celebrities were spotted snapping away beside the event as the show ran. Onlookers saw them taking the selfie but are not sure who will finally release it into the world.

In other news, Simone Ashley is known for her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season 2, opposite Jonathan Bailey’s 9th Viscount Bridgerton, Lord Anthony Bridgerton. Their chemistry became known far and wide as they became one of the most famed on-screen pairings in recent years. Her film breakthrough was supposed to be alongside Brad Pitt in F1: The Movie, but the role she shot for was eventually chopped out of the final cut. Her last appearance was in Picture This with Anoushka Chadha and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and she’s said to be recording her debut album.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan: I and II became Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest film appearances in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

