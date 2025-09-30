Akshaye Khanna debuts in Telugu, first look as Shukracharya for Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali looks captivating

Director Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe is gearing up with its lineup, and the filmmaker shared a massive update on September 30, 2025. In a brand-new character poster, the makers unveiled Akshaye Khanna’s debut in Telugu cinema with an unrecognizable look.

Akshaye Khanna introduced as Asuraguru Shukracharya in Mahakali

In a recent social media post, Prasanth Varma revealed the first look of Akshaye Khanna, presenting a striking new avatar of the actor. The poster features him in a sage-like appearance, radiating a dominant aura.

Sharing the update, Varma said, “In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion. Presenting The Enigmatic #AkshayeKhanna as the eternal 'Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA' from #Mahakali”

Mahakali is an upcoming installment in the shared cinematic universe known as the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The film is set to introduce the first female superhero in the filmmaker’s ambitious venture.

Reportedly, the movie will have a bold and refreshing portrayal of Goddess Kali, breaking conventional beauty standards. While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, the film will be directed by Puja Aparnaa Kolluru, based on a screenplay written by Varma.

More about Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe

The Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe is the superhero shared film universe that began with the Teja Sajja starrer Hanu-Man (2024). The movie followed the story of Hanumanthu, a youngster who stumbles upon a divine gem and gains the powers of Lord Hanuman.

However, a power-hungry adversary is also on a quest to find the gem, threatening Hanumanthu and his village. The story focuses on how the youngster rises to protect his people, ending with a cliffhanger that sets the stage for a sequel.

The sequel titled Jai Hanuman will feature Lord Hanuman as the central figure, with Rishab Shetty playing the title role.

Apart from Jai Hanuman and Mahakali, another upcoming film in the PVCU is the Kalyan Dasari starrer Adhira. The makers recently released an update featuring SJ Suryah as the prime antagonist.

Akshaye Khanna’s next film

Akshaye Khanna is next set to appear in the spy actioner Dhurandhar. The film, written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and many more.

