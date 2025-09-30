Drishyam 3 Update: Ajay Devgn's announcement teaser is coming soon, find out release date

Ajay Devgn is ready to reprise Vijay Salgaonkar as the third installment of the popular franchise, Drishyam, is officially underway. Reportedly, the announcement teaser for Drishyam 3 is set to boost anticipation. On September 29, the announcement video of Drishyam 3 was censored with a UA 7+ rating by the Censor Board of the Film Certification (CBFC).

Drishyam 3 announcement teaser likely to be out on October 2

The much-awaited announcement teaser is 1 minute 17 seconds long. Although there is no official confirmation of its release date, it appears that the makers are planning to drop it on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, making the day even more special, as this date holds significant relevance in the film's narrative.

As Pinkvilla earlier reported, the third installment of the Drishyam franchise will be helmed by Abhishek Pathak, who made his directorial debut with Drishyam 2. The original cast of the franchise will be back with yet another chapter, which includes Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant, and others. Akshaye Khanna, who played a crucial role in Drishyam 2, will also make a comeback.

Drishyam 3 release date

The plot of Drishyam 3 is reported to revolve around Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna's characters. Touted to be the final chapter of the franchise, Drishyam 3 is set to roll on the floors in the first week of October, with a start-to-finish marathon shooting schedule. The story will continue from where the second part ended. It is a battle to the finish between the cop and a man taking a stand to protect his family.

Drishyam 3 is scheduled for release on October 2, 2026. For the unversed, the original Malayalam version stars Mohanlal in the lead role. The Jeethu Joseph directorial has already started production last week, with a Pooja ceremony on September 23. Both Malayalam and Hindi versions are likely to finish their principal photography simultaneously.

