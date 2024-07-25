Does Obito Dislike Kakashi In Naruto? Explored

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Naruto manga and anime

Obito Uchiha is one of the most integral characters in Naruto. The Nine-Tailed Demon Fox’s Attack that Obito was responsible for would end up directing the course of Naruto and Sasuke’s lives. Despite all the dark turns he took, his actions eventually led to the Five Great Shinobi Countries aligning with one another to form the Allied Shinobi Forces.

Many believed he had died during the Third Shinobi World War, with the only remaining legacy being the Sharingan he gave to his teammate, Kakashi Hatake. However, Madara Uchiha saved him and this catapulted many events, including the start of the 4th Shinobi World War. Though Obito never outright hated Kakashi, several factors led to him disliking the Copy-Ninja.

Towards the end of his time, Obito has a change of heart, but let’s look at all the key events that led to his hatred towards Kakashi.

Early Life of Obito

Just like Naruto, Obito grew up as an orphan, wanting to become a Hokage so that the people of the village would acknowledge his existence. He joins the academy, where he develops a one-sided rivalry with Kakashi, whose natural talent he is jealous of. He also fell in love with Rin Nohara and years later, the three were placed on a team under Minato Namikaze.

During the Third Shinobi World War, their team's strength was tested. Obito was enraged that Kakashi chose to prioritize the mission over saving their teammate Rin. Later, Obito notices that Kakashi is about to be hit by a falling boulder and pushes him out of the way. With the right side of his body crushed, Obito accepts his fate and gives Kakashi his Sharingan as a gift.

As Kakashi and Rin are forced to retreat, Obito, in his final moments, reflects that he has finally started to get along with Kakashi and can't confess his love for Rin, but it is too late. However, he is rescued by White Zetsu under Madara’s orders.

Death of Rin Nohara

While recuperating under Madara, Obito is informed that Kakashi and Rin are about to be killed by Kirigakure Ninja. He rushed to the spot only to see Kakashi plunging his Chidori through Rin’s heart, killing her instantly. He slaughters the rest of the Kirigakure Ninja and cradles the lifeless body of Rin, ignoring the unconscious Kakashi.

This is where Obito’s villain arc starts for he begs Madara that he would do anything if he could bring Rin back to life. Madara explains the Eye of the Moon Plan to Obito and entrusts him with everything. It is later revealed that Rin sacrificed her life at the hands of Kakashi to protect the village from the Three-Tails sealed inside her.

The Fourth Shinobi World War

During the climax of the war, Tobi is hit in the face with a Rasengan, shattering his mask. Kakashi and Guy immediately recognize him as their former teammate, Obito Uchiha. Kakashi is devastated to learn that Obito is not only alive; he is one of the world’s worst criminals. The two argue in the Kamui dimension but their ensuing fight is unavoidable.

Later, Obito seals the Ten-Tails into his own body and begins attacking everyone. Naruto and Sasuke join forces and manage to overwhelm him with the help of others. They manage to remove the chakra and he falls onto the ground helplessly. His defeat to Naruto helps him understand that he was living a life of lies, trying to pursue the infinite Tsukuyomi.

Towards the end, he saves Kakashi’s life once again by directing Kaguya’s attack toward him. Previously, as an atonement for his sins, he also revived everyone he killed. He warns Kakashi that he won’t be there to save him a third time before dying with a smile on his face. In the limbo between the life and afterlife, he finds Rin waiting for him.

Obito breaks down and decides to help Kakashi one final time so he won’t come between them again. He gives Kakashi the power of his Mangekyō Sharingan temporarily, which helps him provide backup to Sasuke and Naruto, who defeat Kaguya. Obito apologizes to Kakashi for everything, and the two part ways in complete reconciliation.

Obito’s death impacted Kakashi greatly. In the series, he is often seen spending time visiting the Memorial Stone, where Obito’s name is engraved. Though Obito disliked Kakashi, he always considered him a rival to defeat and not an enemy to be slain. Stay tuned for more details on other characters in Naruto!

