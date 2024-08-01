10 Times Real Celebs Appeared in Anime: From Stan Lee to Donald Trump

Anime is one of those worlds where anything can happen. Be it gigantic robots battling in space to high school students finding magical powers, the possibilities are endless. But what happens when this imaginative world spills over into our real world?

Every now and again, anime shatters that veil between the world of fantasy it creates for us and the one we live in, especially by making real celebrities guest-star in anime. So here are ten such unforgettable times when real celebs popped up in anime.

10 celebrities who appeared in anime:

1. Stan Lee

First, we have the legend himself, Stan Lee, father of Marvel Comics. His influence on pop culture is astounding, as are his cameos throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But do you know he also left his mark in anime too? Stan Lee appears in the anime Heroman, which he co-created.

We see in the series a character named Stan, a kind elderly man with a thread of wisdom, which reminds us of the great comic book creator himself. It's a nice tribute to his eternal legacy and storytelling.

2. Freddie Mercury

Yes, the iconic Queen frontman has made a cameo in the land of anime! He appeared in the anime Cromartie High School as a mute and overly-buff high school student, with his signature moustache and unforgettable style.

The scene was a playful tribute to the rock legend epitomizing his larger than life persona. It was a testament to how music and anime can cross paths in the most unexpected ways.

3. Donald Trump

Whether you love him or hate him, there's no denying that Donald Trump has a way of always staying in the spotlight. In the anime Inuyashiki, Trump makes an appearance as the President of the United States.

The show doesn’t turn away from portraying him in a manner that reflects his real personality and controversial public image, hence adding a layer of political satire to the storyline. It's quite a bold cameo scene that blurs the lines between fiction and reality, making the show more intriguing and funny.

4. Muhammad Ali

The Greatest of All Time, Muhammad Ali, also made his way into the anime world. In the series Baki, which is all about martial arts and intense battles, he appears as a character named Mohammad Alai Jr., a former associate of Yujiro Hanma, who is seeking to perfect his own martial arts.

While the character is not the exact same as the real-life Ali, it's inspired by him. The scene pays tribute to the legendary boxer and his skill, charisma, and enduring legacy in the world of sports.

5. Simon Pegg

British actor Simon Pegg, who is known for his roles in movies like Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, made a surprising appearance in one of the most popular zombie anime Highschool of the dead.

Pegg’s cameo was definitely an unexpected yet delightful surprise for the fans, blending his comedic charm with the intense zombie-filled world of the anime. Even though his character couldn't stay alive very long, his humor gave way to a memorable scene that left its mark on the viewers.

6. Brad Pitt

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has a surprising connection to anime. In the comedy series Yakitate!! Japan, there is a character named Brad Kidd who bears an uncanny resemblance to Pitt. This character is a charming, blonde, and cool-looking bread artisan. Moreover, Brad Kidd is drawn like a character from 1980s cartoon in order to showcase his American descent.

The series itself is a quirky show about bread baking, and having a character that is so similar to Pitt adds an extra dose of entertainment for fans. While it's never officially confirmed that the character is based on him, the resemblance, however, is too striking to ignore.

7. Daft Punk

The enigmatic French electronic music duo, Daft Punk, took their love for anime to another level with Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem. This feature length anime basically serves as a visual album for their record Discovery.

The duo appears as animated versions of themselves. The uniquely interesting mix of music and anime storytelling depicts the duo's creativity and the cross-cultural appeal of the anime. It is a must-watch for both fans of Daft Punk and anime

8. Barack Obama

The 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, made a memorable appearance in the anime Mr. Osomatsu. In the show, Obama shows up to give advice to the Matsuno brothers but with a twist, he has a moustache this time.

His character is depicted in a very humorous and exaggerated manner, blending his real-life charisma with the quirky style of the series.

9. Revo

Revo, the producer of the Japanese band Sound Horizon, made a memorable appearance in the anime Attack on Titan: Junior High. In the anime's first opening theme, ‘Guren no Yumiya’, Revo's powerful vocals and intense presence set the tone for the rest of the series.

While it is not a traditional cameo, his contribution to the show's soundtrack left an impressive mark on fans. Revo's music perfectly complements the epic and emotional journey of ‘Attack on Titan'.

10. Steve Jobs

The co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, appears in the anime My Mental Choices Are Completely Interfering with My School Romantic Comedy.

In the anime, Jobs is depicted as a tech genius and influential figure in the world of science and technology, depicting his real-life impact. This is a clever nod to one of the most influential figures in modern technology which also adds an extra layer of intrigue to the anime's unique storyline.

From rock stars and technology icons to political figures and pop culture superstars, these real-life celebrities add a touch of reality to the vibrant world of anime. It is a fun reminder of how our worlds are interconnected and how the magic in anime can transcend boundaries, making the impossible possible. So next time you are sitting down to watch the latest episode of your favourite anime, just remember, you never know when some familiar face is going to turn up!