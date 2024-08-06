8 Worst Anime Parents That Ever Existed

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for various anime

Trigger Warning: This article mentions references to abuse and sexual assault

Be it anime or the real world, parenting can often be a mixed bag. Often a lot of series portray loving parents who are willing to go to any extent to protect their children. However, it's not always sunshine and sunflowers, for a coin has two sides. Over the years, the anime world has seen some monsters, who do not deserve the title of parents.

The following list features eight of the worst anime parents ever created. Their cruelty, neglect, and inhumanity towards their children had a major impact on their respective storylines. Here’s a look at 8 of the worst anime parents that ever existed.

List of 8 Worst Anime Parents

1. Shou Tucker (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Shou Tucker is responsible for one of the most traumatic scenes in anime history. Also known as the ‘Sewing-Life Alchemist’, he commits an unforgivable atrocity by using his daughter Nina and their pet dog, Alexander, in a human transmutation experiment to create a Chimera. He previously had done the same thing to his wife. He had no empathy for others and did these experiments to retain his title of being a State Alchemist. As someone who sacrificed his family for science, Shou Tucker tops the list of worst anime parents.

2. Kagemitsu Daigo (Dororo)

Imagine sacrificing your unborn child to 12 Demons in exchange for prosperity in your kingdom, yep, that’s what Kagemitsu did to Hyakkimaru. He even abandoned his son upon realizing he was still alive. Years later when he finds out that his son is still alive, he sets out to kill him. After Hyakkimaru defeats the 12th Demon, he passes away because of the pact he made, hating his son, even in his final moments. Kagemitsu’s actions truly make him a standout example of one of the worst anime parents.

3. Akemi Hinazuki (Erased)

The name Akemi means bright (ake) and mi (beautiful), but she was far from any of those virtues. In the series, she would take out her frustrations on her daughter Kayo, and physically abuse her. This is a result of being tortured by her ex-husband, but that is no reason to abuse your child. When the protagonist Satoru intervenes, Kayo is taken away to live with her grandmother, and Akemi loses all parental rights. Her complete lack of maternal instinct cements her name as one of the worst anime parents.

4. Grisha Yeager (Attack on Titan)

The quote, Like Father, Like Son stands true in Hajime Isayama’s Shingeki No Kyojin. His actions resulted in over 80% of the human population dying at the hands of his son, Eren Yeager. His agenda leads to him turning his son into a Titan, which lays significant burdens on him. If Grisha Yeager had just stuck to being a good doctor, the entire genocide could have been avoided. His failure to be a good father figure to both his kids, Eren and Zeke highlights why he is one of the worst anime parents to exist.

5. Ragyō Kiryūin (Kill la Kill)

Ragyō Kiryūin sets the bar for how power-hungry a parent can be. Her dominant personality is extremely sinister, as in the series she is seen fondling and sexually assaulting her children, Satsuki and Ryūko. She even subjects them to fatal experiments and eventually commits suicide rather than accept defeat after Ryūko kills all the earthly Life Fibers. Another mother without a maternal instinct which puts her on the list of worst anime parents.

6. Gendo Ikari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Though he may be a brilliant scientist, he is a terrible father and an even worse husband. He sacrifices his son, Shinji in an attempt to revive his wife Yui, against her wishes. Throughout the series, he was distant, and harsh, and wanted nothing to do with Shinji. Later in the series, it is revealed that he was a coward who kept his distance to avoid being hurt. In his dying moments, he does beg for forgiveness, but the circumstances of his death, are deserved to say the least.

7. Dario Brando (JoJo’s Bizzare Adventures)

The entire JoJo storyline exists because of a simple misunderstanding. George Joestar believes that Dario has saved his life and decides to adopt his son Dio as he feels indebted to him. In reality, Dario was trying to rob and kill George who he found in a crash. Dario even worked his wife to death and took out his frustration on his son. His alcoholism and toxicity shape Dio into the villain he becomes. Dario is a good example of how bad parenting can have adverse effects.

8. Mayu’s Parents (Elfen Lied)

Even though they have limited screen time in the series, they inflict horrible damage upon Mayu for years to come. When Mayu confessed to her mother that her stepfather had been sexually abusing her, she slapped Mayu and called her unwanted. Her traumatic experience drove her to run away from home, a scenario that also happens in real life, where children suffer at the hands of such individuals. These characters are among the worst anime parents whose actions have scarred children for life.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

