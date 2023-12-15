Anime Releasing in 2024: Crunchyroll's Winter '24 line-up announced; all we know so far

As we usher in the new year, Crunchyroll-Hime is ready to spoil anime enthusiasts with a stellar lineup for the Winter 2024 season. From action-packed adventures to heartwarming romances, Crunchyroll has something for every anime aficionado. Here's a comprehensive list of the upcoming releases that are set to grace our screens starting this January 2024!

Solo Leveling

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Sub Airtime: January 6, 2024

Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

Jinwoo is ready to level up from weakest hunter to a one-man powerhouse, promising an exhilarating journey.

Metallic Rouge

Studio: BONES

Sub Airtime: January 10, 2024

Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

Follow the story of Rouge, a young girl on a mission to eliminate nine androids threatening humanity.

BUCCHIGIRI?!

Studio: MAPPA

Sub Airtime: January 13, 2024 Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

This series puts a delinquent twist on the classic 1,001 Nights story, promising a unique and thrilling experience.

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2

Studio: J.C.STAFF

Sub Airtime: January 8, 2024 Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

As Makoto's power and community grow, so do the incoming threats of new enemies, continuing the saga.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Studio: Madhouse

Sub Airtime: Friday @ 8:00 a.m. PT

Dub Airtime: Friday @ 12:30 p.m. PT

Decades after defeating a demon king, join an elf on a quest to fulfill the wishes of her former party.

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!

Studio: Studio KAI, HORNETS

Sub Airtime: January 7, 2024

Time TBA

A duke's daughter finds a twist in the villain from her latest life in this intriguing reincarnation tale.

A Sign of Affection

Studio: Ajia-do

Sub Airtime: January 6, 2024

Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

Experience a heartwarming love story between Yuki, a deaf college girl, and Itsuomi, her world-traveling upperclassman.

Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2

Studio: Studio flad

Sub Airtime: January 7, 2024

Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

Red, Princess Rit, and Ruti return for more laid-back adventures in their quiet countryside life.

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage

Studio: project No.9

Sub Airtime: January 3, 2024

Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

Tomozaki faces new encounters in the game of life in the second season of this fan-favorite series.

Burn the Witch #0.8

Studio: Studio Colorido

Sub Airtime: December 29, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. PT

Join Ninny and Noel in this prequel adventure for Burn the Witch, adding a new layer to the fantastical world.

Shangri-La Frontier

Studio: C2C

Sub Airtime: Sunday @ 2:30 a.m. PT

Dub Airtime: Sunday @ 12:00 p.m. PT

An expert gamer delves into the world of the ultimate game series to assert dominance.

Soaring Sky! Precure

Studio: Toei Animation

Sub Airtime: Saturday @ 5:30 p.m. PT

The 20th-anniversary Pretty Cure series continues to soar to the skies in this latest installment.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Studio Lerche

Sub Airtime: Jan 3, Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji sets into place more schemes to ascend his class rank in new episodes of Classroom of the Elite!

The Apothecary Diaries

Studio: TOHO animation STUDIO, OLM

Sub Airtime: Saturday @ 10:45 a.m. PT

Dub Airtime: Saturday @ 1:30 p.m. PT

A young apothecary, forced to work at the imperial palace, navigates the intricacies of royal society.

Tales of Wedding Rings

Studio: Staple Entertainment

Sub Airtime: January 6, 2024

Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

After a surprise kiss, Sato is destined to become the king of a far-off fantasy kingdom.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Studio: Drive

Sub Airtime: January 5, 2024

Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

One orphan inherits a mysterious estate, only to find that certain spirits already control the grounds.

The Fire Hunter Season 2

Studio: Signal.MD

Sub Airtime: January 14, 2024

Time TBA

The Millennial Comet brings the coming of the Flickering Flame in new episodes of The Fire Hunter.

The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil

Studio: Children's Playground Entertainment

Sub Airtime: January 8, 2024

Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

An angel and a devil find themselves in a peculiar partnership when both are sent on a mission to Earth.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

Studio: CONNECT

Sub Airtime: January 5, 2024

Time TBA

Experiencing the ultimate end won't stop this adventurer, even if he is a bag of bones!

The Witch and the Beast

Studio: Yokohama Animation Lab

Sub Airtime: January 2024

Dub Airtime: TBA

To break the curse of an evil witch, one pair travels to a mysterious town with a score to settle.

Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

Studio: Studio Add, Shin-Ei Animation

Sub Airtime: January 5, 2024

Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

In a world where healing magic is a rarity, Usato may end up learning a different way to use it.

Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp

Studio: MAHO FILM

Sub Airtime: January 2024

A reincarnated evil princess dedicates her next life to saving people as a doctor.

Fluffy Paradise

Studio: EMT Squared

Sub Airtime: January 1, 2024

Time TBA

Life isn't so bad when you're reborn in another world of cuddly cute and fluffy animals!

HIGH CARD Season 2

Studio: Studio HIBARI

Sub Airtime: January 8, 2024

Time TBA

The High Card group battles against notorious enemies like the Black Knight and Klondike family!

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

Studio: SILVER LINK, BLADE

Sub Airtime: January 8, 2024 @ 9:00 a.m. PT

Dub Airtime: TBA

A boy from Tokyo moves to the northern territory of Hokkaido and learns the charm points of the local girls!

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Season 2

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Sub Airtime: January 2024

The Divine Visionaries make their arrival in the newest season of MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES!

Meiji Gekken: 1874

Studio: Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab

Sub Airtime: January 14, 2024

Time TBA

In Meiji-era Japan, members from every corner of society find themselves in a plot to overthrow the government.

Sengoku Youko

Studio: WHITE FOX

Sub Airtime: January 10, 2024

Time TBA

In an ancient Japan filled with demons, one brother and sister embark on a journey to defeat all evil!

Sasaki and Peeps

Studio: SILVER LINK

Sub Airtime: January 5, 2024

Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

Don't let this little birdie fool you: he claims he's a powerful mage from another world!

These additions complete the comprehensive list of Crunchyroll's Winter 2024 anime lineup, offering a diverse selection of genres and captivating stories for anime enthusiasts to enjoy. From the thrilling adventures of Solo Leveling to the heartwarming romance of A Sign of Affection and the magical world of Burn the Witch, this season promises a rich tapestry of entertainment. You will find all the relevant updates for these releases as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this!

