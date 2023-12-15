Anime Releasing in 2024: Crunchyroll's Winter '24 line-up announced; all we know so far
Crunchyroll is set to delight anime enthusiasts with a compelling Winter 2024 lineup, featuring a diverse range of genres from action-packed adventures to heartwarming romances, promising a thrilling start to the new year.
As we usher in the new year, Crunchyroll-Hime is ready to spoil anime enthusiasts with a stellar lineup for the Winter 2024 season. From action-packed adventures to heartwarming romances, Crunchyroll has something for every anime aficionado. Here's a comprehensive list of the upcoming releases that are set to grace our screens starting this January 2024!
Solo Leveling
- Studio: A-1 Pictures
- Sub Airtime: January 6, 2024
- Time TBA
- Dub Airtime: TBA
Jinwoo is ready to level up from weakest hunter to a one-man powerhouse, promising an exhilarating journey.
Metallic Rouge
- Studio: BONES
- Sub Airtime: January 10, 2024
- Time TBA
- Dub Airtime: TBA
Follow the story of Rouge, a young girl on a mission to eliminate nine androids threatening humanity.
BUCCHIGIRI?!
- Studio: MAPPA
- Sub Airtime: January 13, 2024 Time TBA
- Dub Airtime: TBA
This series puts a delinquent twist on the classic 1,001 Nights story, promising a unique and thrilling experience.
TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2
- Studio: J.C.STAFF
- Sub Airtime: January 8, 2024 Time TBA
- Dub Airtime: TBA
As Makoto's power and community grow, so do the incoming threats of new enemies, continuing the saga.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Studio: Madhouse
- Sub Airtime: Friday @ 8:00 a.m. PT
- Dub Airtime: Friday @ 12:30 p.m. PT
Decades after defeating a demon king, join an elf on a quest to fulfill the wishes of her former party.
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!
- Studio: Studio KAI, HORNETS
- Sub Airtime: January 7, 2024
- Time TBA
A duke's daughter finds a twist in the villain from her latest life in this intriguing reincarnation tale.
A Sign of Affection
- Studio: Ajia-do
- Sub Airtime: January 6, 2024
- Time TBA
- Dub Airtime: TBA
Experience a heartwarming love story between Yuki, a deaf college girl, and Itsuomi, her world-traveling upperclassman.
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2
- Studio: Studio flad
- Sub Airtime: January 7, 2024
- Time TBA
- Dub Airtime: TBA
Red, Princess Rit, and Ruti return for more laid-back adventures in their quiet countryside life.
Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage
- Studio: project No.9
- Sub Airtime: January 3, 2024
- Time TBA
- Dub Airtime: TBA
Tomozaki faces new encounters in the game of life in the second season of this fan-favorite series.
Burn the Witch #0.8
- Studio: Studio Colorido
- Sub Airtime: December 29, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. PT
Join Ninny and Noel in this prequel adventure for Burn the Witch, adding a new layer to the fantastical world.
Shangri-La Frontier
- Studio: C2C
- Sub Airtime: Sunday @ 2:30 a.m. PT
- Dub Airtime: Sunday @ 12:00 p.m. PT
An expert gamer delves into the world of the ultimate game series to assert dominance.
Soaring Sky! Precure
- Studio: Toei Animation
- Sub Airtime: Saturday @ 5:30 p.m. PT
The 20th-anniversary Pretty Cure series continues to soar to the skies in this latest installment.
Classroom of the Elite Season 3
- Studio Lerche
- Sub Airtime: Jan 3, Time TBA
- Dub Airtime: TBA
Kiyotaka Ayanokoji sets into place more schemes to ascend his class rank in new episodes of Classroom of the Elite!
The Apothecary Diaries
- Studio: TOHO animation STUDIO, OLM
- Sub Airtime: Saturday @ 10:45 a.m. PT
- Dub Airtime: Saturday @ 1:30 p.m. PT
A young apothecary, forced to work at the imperial palace, navigates the intricacies of royal society.
Tales of Wedding Rings
- Studio: Staple Entertainment
- Sub Airtime: January 6, 2024
- Time TBA
- Dub Airtime: TBA
After a surprise kiss, Sato is destined to become the king of a far-off fantasy kingdom.
The Demon Prince of Momochi House
- Studio: Drive
- Sub Airtime: January 5, 2024
- Time TBA
- Dub Airtime: TBA
One orphan inherits a mysterious estate, only to find that certain spirits already control the grounds.
The Fire Hunter Season 2
- Studio: Signal.MD
- Sub Airtime: January 14, 2024
- Time TBA
The Millennial Comet brings the coming of the Flickering Flame in new episodes of The Fire Hunter.
The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil
- Studio: Children's Playground Entertainment
- Sub Airtime: January 8, 2024
- Time TBA
- Dub Airtime: TBA
An angel and a devil find themselves in a peculiar partnership when both are sent on a mission to Earth.
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer
- Studio: CONNECT
- Sub Airtime: January 5, 2024
- Time TBA
Experiencing the ultimate end won't stop this adventurer, even if he is a bag of bones!
The Witch and the Beast
- Studio: Yokohama Animation Lab
- Sub Airtime: January 2024
- Dub Airtime: TBA
To break the curse of an evil witch, one pair travels to a mysterious town with a score to settle.
Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic
- Studio: Studio Add, Shin-Ei Animation
- Sub Airtime: January 5, 2024
- Time TBA
- Dub Airtime: TBA
In a world where healing magic is a rarity, Usato may end up learning a different way to use it.
Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp
- Studio: MAHO FILM
- Sub Airtime: January 2024
A reincarnated evil princess dedicates her next life to saving people as a doctor.
Fluffy Paradise
- Studio: EMT Squared
- Sub Airtime: January 1, 2024
- Time TBA
Life isn't so bad when you're reborn in another world of cuddly cute and fluffy animals!
HIGH CARD Season 2
- Studio: Studio HIBARI
- Sub Airtime: January 8, 2024
- Time TBA
The High Card group battles against notorious enemies like the Black Knight and Klondike family!
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
- Studio: SILVER LINK, BLADE
- Sub Airtime: January 8, 2024 @ 9:00 a.m. PT
- Dub Airtime: TBA
A boy from Tokyo moves to the northern territory of Hokkaido and learns the charm points of the local girls!
MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Season 2
- Studio: A-1 Pictures
- Sub Airtime: January 2024
The Divine Visionaries make their arrival in the newest season of MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES!
Meiji Gekken: 1874
- Studio: Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab
- Sub Airtime: January 14, 2024
- Time TBA
In Meiji-era Japan, members from every corner of society find themselves in a plot to overthrow the government.
Sengoku Youko
- Studio: WHITE FOX
- Sub Airtime: January 10, 2024
- Time TBA
In an ancient Japan filled with demons, one brother and sister embark on a journey to defeat all evil!
Sasaki and Peeps
- Studio: SILVER LINK
- Sub Airtime: January 5, 2024
- Time TBA
- Dub Airtime: TBA
Don't let this little birdie fool you: he claims he's a powerful mage from another world!
These additions complete the comprehensive list of Crunchyroll's Winter 2024 anime lineup, offering a diverse selection of genres and captivating stories for anime enthusiasts to enjoy. From the thrilling adventures of Solo Leveling to the heartwarming romance of A Sign of Affection and the magical world of Burn the Witch, this season promises a rich tapestry of entertainment. You will find all the relevant updates for these releases as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this!
