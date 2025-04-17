Black Butler Season 5 Episode 3: Ciel And Sebastian Under Witch’s Curse; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc, titled ‘His Butler, Sounding the Alarm,’ saw Ciel and his companions settle into the Emerald Castle. Ciel noticed Sieglinde’s bound feet, an unusual Chinese practice. Sebastian helped Wolfram cook for her. Suddenly, news arrived of a werewolf attack.

At the plaza, a wounded girl was found, and locals blamed the outsiders. Back at the castle, Sieglinde claimed to be a witch and recounted the legend of the Emerald Witch’s contract with the werewolf. Later, Ciel and Sebastian investigated the forest, but both mysteriously began shedding tears during their encounter with the creature.

Following their unexplained emotional reaction in the forest, Black Butler Season 5 Episode 3 will likely explore the potential consequences of Ciel and Sebastian’s nighttime visit. Both were unexpectedly affected, and the Witch’s curse may have influenced them.

As a result, Sebastian could turn to Sieglinde for guidance or help, possibly revealing more about the curse’s origin and how it manifests. The episode may also further investigate the connection between the werewolf legend and the Emerald Witch’s ancestral pact.

Titled ‘His Butler, On Loan,’ Black Butler Season 5 Episode 3 will air on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST as per the anime’s official website. Due to global time zone differences, the release time may vary for international viewers.

In Japan, Black Butler Season 5 Episode 3 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and later on MBS and AT-X. It will also stream on d Anime Store, DMM TV, and U-NEXT. Internationally, fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and Bilibili Global in select regions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

