Black Butler Season 5 Episode 2: Sieglinde’s Identity Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The first episode of Black Butler Season 5, titled 'His Butler, Doing Fieldwork ,' began as two hunters die mysteriously in Germany after encountering a beast in the cursed Werewolf's Forest. The Queen, kept uninformed by the government, tasks Ciel with investigating. Ciel, Sebastian, and the Phantomhive servants arrive near Nuremberg.

Locals avoid the forest, so Sebastian drives them in, where his compass malfunctions. Reaching a hidden village of only women, they meet young liege lord Sieglinde Sullivan and her butler Wolfram. Suspicious yet curious, Ciel agrees to stay at the Emerald Castle, sensing occult activity nearby.

Black Butler Season 5 Episode 2 will see Sieglinde permit Ciel and his companions to remain in the village despite the villagers’ protests. Her butler, Wolfram, still wary, will escort them to the Emerald Castle. As night falls, Ciel and Sieglinde will dine together, offering the first real insight into her role as the village’s authority.

During their meal, a messenger will report a werewolf sighting nearby. The episode will continue exploring Sieglinde’s position and deepen the mystery surrounding the deaths tied to the forest and the supposed curse, likely covering manga chapters 88 to 91.

Titled ‘His Butler, Alarmed,’ Black Butler Season 5 Episode 2 is set to premiere in Japan on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, as stated on the anime’s official website. Due to time zone differences, international release times may vary.

In Japan, Black Butler Season 5 Episode 2 will air on channels such as Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, AT-X, and MBS. It will also stream on platforms like DMM TV, d Anime Store, and U-NEXT. Internationally, fans can watch it on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

