Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 10 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Shunsui Kyoraku faced off against Lille Barro in the last episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3, where he demonstrated the full range of his Zanpakuto’s abilities. When he found himself in a tight spot, Shunsui revealed his ultimate move, activating his Bankai to shift the momentum of the battle in his favor.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 10 release date and where to stream

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 10 is scheduled to air on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks in Japan. Following its broadcast, international fans will be able to stream the episode with English subtitles on platforms such as Hulu and Disney+.

In Japan, it will also be available on Lemino and DMM TV. In the US, Hulu will have exclusive streaming rights, while select regions can access it via Disney+. Fans in India can watch Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 10 on JioCinema, and those in Asia can tune in to stream it on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 10

As per the anime’s official website, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 10 will be titled ‘Baby, Hold Your Hand 2 [Never Ending My Dream].’ The episode will see Shunsui’s Bankai battle against Lille continue as his Vollständig form, God’s Judgment, proves nearly invincible.

Meanwhile, in the Fourth Branch Street, Mayuri struggles against the ever-evolving Pernida despite his Bankai's efforts. Nemu steps in, acting independently to counter Pernida’s adaptive powers. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 10 will emphasize Nemu’s growth as she battles not just for Mayuri’s orders but also for her own resolve.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 9 recap

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 9, titled ‘Don’t Chase a Shadow,’ sees Pernida bursts out of Mayuri’s Bankai, destroying it from within. Ichigo battles Askin as Yoruichi and Orihime assist Grimmjow. Meanwhile, Lille Barro continues his assault on the Soul Reapers, prompting Shunsui to intervene.

Using his Shikai, Shunsui delays Lille while ordering Nanao and the others to move forward. Lille activates his Vollständig, transforming into an eight-winged angelic figure immune to conventional weapons, severely injuring Shunsui.

Forced to use his Bankai, Shunsui unleashes Katen Kyokotsu Karamatsu Shinju, a multi-act play that reflects injuries, spreads illness, and culminates in decapitating Lille. Shunsui collapses afterward in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 9.

