Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 11 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode revealed Nemu's backstory, where fans learned her true name is Nemuri Nanago. She stepped into the battle to protect Mayuri from Pernida, who continued to evolve. Despite her brave efforts, Pernida destroyed her by shredding her nerves, leading to her death.

However, her sacrifice proved meaningful, as Pernida consumed her pituitary gland and ultimately self-destructed. Don't miss Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 11 to see what happens next, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more details.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 11 Release date and where to stream

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 11 is set to air on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks in Japan. After the airing, international fans can stream the episode with English subtitles on platforms like Hulu and Disney+.

In Japan, it will also be available on Lemino and DMM TV. Hulu will be the exclusive streaming service in the US, while select regions can access it via Disney+. Fans in India can watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 11 on JioCinema, while audiences in Asia can find it on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 11

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 11 will be titled Shadows Gone, according to the anime’s official website. The episode will see Shunsui’s Bankai seemingly defeat Lille Barro, but Lille evolves further, cornering Shunsui and gravely injuring him.

As Shunsui reaches his limits, Nanao appears and urges him to reveal the Zanpakuto he has carried with him. This weapon, tied to Shunsui’s past, holds the key to confronting Lille’s seemingly invincible form. Nanao’s role and the mystery of her Zanpakuto are set to unfold in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 11.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 10 recap

Titled 'Baby, Hold Your Hand 2 [Never Ending My Dream],' Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 10 sees Pernida destroy Ashisogi Jizo and barrages Mayuri with nerve-infused arrows. Nemu intervenes, sacrificing her arm to save Mayuri, who berates her growing independence.

Using a coagulant-laced arrow, Nemu attempts to counter Pernida, but their adaptive abilities nullify the attack. Nemu compresses her soul to deliver a devastating blow, but Pernida absorbs her remains and regenerates.

Mayuri reveals Nemu's pituitary gland forces uncontrollable cell division, causing Pernida to explode. Injured, Mayuri is saved by Yumichika and Ikkaku, reviving Rangiku and Hitsugaya. Elsewhere, Giselle and Liltotto summon zombified allies to confront Yhwach's forces, while Bazz-B attacks Haschwalth in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 10.

