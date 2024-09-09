Blue Lock Chapter 275: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Rin Itoshi has pushed Yoichi Isagi to give his best performance, and now, after having insisted that Charles Chevalier deliver a more impressive pass, Rin is about to clash Ryusei Shidou for the ball. Don’t miss Blue Lock Chapter 275 to find out who will manage to score next, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Blue Lock Chapter 275: Release date and where to read

According to K Manga's official Twitter/X, Blue Lock Chapter 275 will premiere at 12 am JST on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. However, due to time zone variances, it will likely be available during daylight hours on Tuesday, September 10, for many international readers. The specific release time may differ based on individual locations.

Blue Lock Chapter 275 can be found on Kodansha's K Manga service, though it is specifically tailored for the US audience. Accessible through both its mobile app and website, readers should note that acquiring points is necessary to read the latest chapters, with no subscription fees required.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Chapter 275

Blue Lock Chapter 275 will likely see Rin Itoshi achieve his desired goal. Though Ryusei Shidou is also in range, it is unlikely that Shidou will intercept and take the goal after all the buildup around Rin in the last few chapters.

Meanwhile, Rin's recent actions have pushed Yoichi Isagi to evolve further, seemingly enhancing his meta-vision. There is a slight chance that Isagi might attempt to intercept Charles's rabona cross, potentially disrupting Rin's chance to score in Blue Lock Chapter 275.

Blue Lock Chapter 274 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 274, titled ‘Failure Of A Rival,’ begins with Rin Itoshi resuming his attack, leaving Yoichi Isagi stunned and unable to predict Rin's movements. Rin, having become unpredictable in his play, decides to restart the attack to achieve a more satisfying goal, causing Isagi to feel fear.

As Rin dribbles toward him, he challenges Isagi to face him with a killer instinct. Seeing Isagi as lacking the necessary resolve, Rin dismisses him as a rival. Rin dribbles past Isagi, leaving him humiliated and angered.

Isagi declares himself the “genius of adaptability,” having always found a way to come back stronger after each defeat. Rin then passes to Charles Chevalier in Blue Lock Chapter 274, demanding a sharper, more challenging pass.

This fires up Charles, who takes on the challenge and delivers a powerful rabona cross. Blue Lock Chapter 274 ends as both Rin and Ryusei Shidou run and place themselves in position to intercept the pass.

Blue Lock FAQs

What chapter to read after finishing the Blue Lock anime?

After finishing the Blue Lock anime, which covers up to Chapter 94, fans should start reading from Chapter 95 of the manga. The anime has covered the Introduction Arc, First Selection Arc, Second Selection Arc, World's Best Arc, and the beginning of the Third Selection Arc.

