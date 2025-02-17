Blue Lock Chapter 293: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Blue Lock, ‘Bad Luck,’ followed Rin Itoshi as he relentlessly pursued Kaiser to break his link with Isagi. In response, Isagi and Kaiser executed cross-runs to disorient Rin. Meanwhile, Ness, abandoned by Kaiser, decided to let go of his past self.

Rin chose to mark Isagi, and Hiori took advantage of this to pass to Kaiser. However, Shidou intercepted the ball, initiating a Paris X Gen counterattack. Just as PXG gained momentum, Kunigami stepped in, heading the ball back toward their goal.

Blue Lock Chapter 293 will likely determine who claims the decisive ball—Isagi, Kaiser, or Rin. While all three are in position, Isagi appears to be the prime candidate to secure possession and attempt the match-winning goal.

Alternatively, the chapter may shift focus to Alexis Ness, who has embraced a new identity after severing ties with Kaiser. Ness could take an unexpected role in the final play, potentially contributing to the decisive goal in a way not seen before.

According to K Manga, Blue Lock Chapter 293 will premiere on Wednesday, February 19, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. International readers may find it available as early as Tuesday, February 18, depending on their time zone differences. Keep in mind that exact release times can differ based on location.

Blue Lock Chapter 293 will be available exclusively through Kodansha's K Manga service, which is available only in select countries such as the US, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, and Brazil. The service is accessible via both mobile app and website, and the latest chapters can be accessed using points without the need for subscription fees.

