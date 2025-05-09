Blue Lock Chapter 302: Nagi’s Stance On Football Explored; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Blue Lock chapter, titled Parade, opened with Kaiser asking Ness to stop following him. Ness refused, wanting to remain by Kaiser's side and help mend his broken spirit. Kaiser insulted Ness, but Ness remained firm.

Later, Blue Lock held a celebratory parade for the top 23 Neo Egoist League players in Roppongi. During the event, Isagi reflected on the excitement their football had sparked and resolved not to stop until he became the world's best. Meanwhile, Nagi returned home following his elimination.

Advertisement

Blue Lock Chapter 302 will likely shift focus to Seishiro Nagi, exploring his mindset post-elimination. With only 50 days remaining before the U-20 World Cup, rejoining the Japan U-20 team is no longer an option for him.

Although Isagi had asked him not to give up on football, Nagi’s lack of motivation and competitive drive may cause him to ignore that plea. The chapter may explore whether Nagi decides to pursue soccer independently or distances himself from the sport entirely.

Blue Lock Chapter 302 will premiere on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. International readers may find it available as early as Tuesday, May 13, adjusted to their location and time zone. Fans can access the chapter via Kodansha’s K Manga service, previously available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

As the service has since expanded, fans in the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Mexico, and Brazil will also be able to read Blue Lock Chapter 302 as it releases. However, keep in mind that while some chapters are free, the latest three will require purchased points.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Blue Lock manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Chapter 301: Preparations For U-20 World Cup Begin; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More