Blue Lock Chapter 299: Nagi Fails To Make The Cutoff; Recap, Release Date, Where to Read, and More
The last Blue Lock chapter, titled ‘Alone, Together,’ saw Nagi ask Reo not to pass the ball, wanting to score a goal independently. He attempted to create a play alongside Agi and Chigiri but hesitated when Otoya challenged him.
Attempting a fallback pass to Reo, Nagi's move was intercepted by Bachira, who then scored his second goal. This goal sealed FC Barcha’s victory over Manshine City. As a result of the loss and his failed play, Nagi’s final auction ranking fell below the top 23 restriction.
Blue Lock Chapter 299 will likely focus on Nagi’s response to missing the top 23 and being disqualified from Blue Lock. For someone who began to dream of World Cup glory alongside Reo, this failure may deeply impact him.
Reo, too, will likely be shaken, having built his future around Nagi. The chapter may also begin revealing the complete final auction rankings, showing which teams placed bids on players outside the top 23, offering hope for those who didn’t make the main U-20 Japan selection.
The release of Blue Lock Chapter 299 is set for Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For most fans around the world, this translates to April 15, 2024, at approximately 7:00 am EST / 5:00 pm CET / 4:00 am PST. Keep in mind that the release times vary by region and time zone.
Blue Lock Chapter 299 can be accessed through Kodansha’s K Manga service, which is available in both the app and the website. The service is available in select countries, such as the United States, New Zealand, Singapore, India, Mexico, Brazil and more.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.