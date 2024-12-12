Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Sae Itoshi and Ryusei Shidou demonstrate their powerful synergy on the field. As Niko and Chigiri responded to their moves, Shidou leveled the score with a Dragon Drive shot. Additionally, both defenders from Blue Lock XI were injured during the match, prompting Ego Jinpachi to make substitutions and bring in Reo and Hiori to replace them.

As the challenges faced by the Blue Lock team continue, don’t miss Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 11 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more details.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

In Japan, Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 11 is scheduled to air on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. It will debut on TV Asahi’s new IM Animation programming block and will later be available on channels like BS Asahi, AT-X, and Animax.

For domestic viewers, Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 11 will be streaming on platforms such as Hulu, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. International audiences can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, which will be available with English subtitles.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 11

As per the titled preview, Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 11 will be titled ‘What You Taught Us.’ The episode will see the Blue Lock XI grapple with the synergy between Sae and Shidou. Reo’s defensive tactics may be seen slowing Shidou.

However, his limited physicality could allow Shidou to score again, potentially giving U-20 Japan the lead. If this occurs, Ego Jinpachi might introduce another substitution, signaling a critical moment as the match approaches its climax in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 11.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 10 recap

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 10, titled ‘The Subs Take to the Stage,’ sees Ikki Niko initially counter the chemistry between Sae Itoshi and Ryusei Shidou. However, Sendou’s disruptive play causes Niko to react late to a critical pass, resulting in a foul.

Sae and Shidou combine brilliantly during the free kick, culminating in Shidou’s stunning Dragon Drive Shot to equalize the match. The intense sequence injures both Niko and Chigiri, prompting Ego Jinpachi to substitute them with Reo Mikage and Hiori Yo.

Reo effectively mimics Aiku’s defensive techniques to neutralize Shidou, while Hiori makes impactful offensive passes in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 10.

