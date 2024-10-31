Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Yoichi Isagi focused on finding ways to enhance his ability to think on reflex in the last episode of Blue Lock Season 2. As the match between Team A and Team C continued, fans also saw Reo Mikage teaming up with Seishiro Nagi for the first time since the First Selection.

Don’t miss Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5 for more exciting developments within the series. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the last chapter’s events.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5 is set to release on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. This episode will launch on TV Asahi’s new programming block, IM Animation, and will later be available on networks like BS Asahi, AT-X, and Animax.

For local viewers, Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5 will stream on platforms such as Hulu, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. International fans can catch the season on Crunchyroll, where English subtitles will be provided.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5 is expected to feature Ego Jinpachi’s selection of the starting eleven players for the Blue Lock Eleven team, determining which players successfully passed the Third Selection Tryouts.

This episode may also reveal which player has caught the interest of Sae Itoshi from Japan’s U-20 team, a choice that could influence the outcome of the anticipated showdown. Meanwhile, fans can also look forward to find out what Reo’s plans are in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4 recap

Titled ‘Chameleon,’ Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4 begins as Isagi expresses his gratitude to Hiori and Nanase for their assistance in setting up his goal. Hiori further clarifies his advice on “thinking with reflexes,” which inspires Isagi to enhance his ability to consistently access the trance-like “Flow State.”

Meanwhile, Reo Mikage faces challenges in his match against Team A’s Top 6 players. Unlike them, Reo lacks a unique “weapon” and realizes his versatility might be his key strength. Embracing his adaptability, Reo decides to become a player with diverse skills rather than specializing in one.

Demonstrating this approach, Reo successfully mimics Yukimiya’s gyro shot, scoring an impressive goal for his team. However, despite his efforts, Team C ultimately loses to Team A with a score of 5-3 in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.