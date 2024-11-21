Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The Blue Lock team faced off against U-20 Japan in the last episode, with Itoshi Sae scoring the opening goal. Despite this, the team managed to get the ball to Nagi Seishiro, who scored an incredible super-goal and left the stadium in stunned silence.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 8 will be out this week, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 8 is set to air in Japan on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST, as part of TV Asahi’s new IM Animation programming block. It will also be broadcast on BS Asahi, AT-X, and Animax.

For domestic viewers, Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 8 will be available for streaming on platforms including Hulu, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. International audiences can watch the episode with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 8

The upcoming Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 8 will likely explore the reactions to Nagi's astonishing goal from both Blue Lock and U-20 sides. The upcoming episode will also show the reactions from the crowd.

The match, now tied, will become more competitive as each team strives to gain an edge. Isagi's role may evolve further in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 8, focusing on whether he scores himself or continues setting up plays to secure victory for team Blue Lock.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7 recap

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7, titled ‘Sae Itoshi,’ see the match continue as Oliver Aiku intercepts Blue Lock’s efforts and passes to Sae Itoshi. Sae dribbles masterfully, analyzing his teammates through three passes before taking an almost impossible shot from the corner and scoring.

This heightens the pressure that team Blue Lock is under while the crowd celebrates Sae’s skill. Isagi, initially overthinking, heeds Rin’s advice to focus and sync with him. Despite their coordinated passes, Aiku blocks Isagi’s shot, and subsequent attempts by Rin and Yukimiya also fail.

The breakthrough comes when Nagi, executing a 360-degree mid-air spin, scores an incredible goal, tying the game in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 7.

