Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Blue Lock Season 2 revealed more about the backstory of the Itoshi siblings, exploring how their relationship soured over time. Although they once shared a strong bond, Sae's experiences in Spain transformed him, leading to a deepening rift between them.

During the match in the present, Oliver Aiku made the decision to substitute Ryusei Shidou into the game for the second half. With so many events happening back to back, don't miss Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 10 to find out how it all comes together. Keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 10 is set to air in Japan on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. It will premiere on TV Asahi’s new IM Animation programming block, followed by broadcasts on channels like BS Asahi, AT-X, and Animax.

For domestic viewers, the episode will be available to stream on platforms such as Hulu, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. International audiences can watch Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 10 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 10

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 10 will see the second half of the match begin, as the Japan U-20 starts the match with a kickoff now featuring Ryusei Shidou. With Sae utilizing his advanced passing abilities, the duo may create an unstoppable offensive threat.

Blue Lock XI’s defenders will likely struggle to contain Shidou in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 10, potentially creating a number of high-stakes moments where they attempt to prevent him from impacting the game.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 9 recap

Titled ‘Night Snow,’ Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 9 reveals more about Rin and Sae Itoshi’s complex past. Rin admired Sae deeply and aspired to become the world’s top striker, inspired by his brother. However, Sae’s transition to playing as a midfielder after training in Spain created a rift between them.

Sae’s change in ambition devastated Rin, who resolved to surpass and ultimately defeat his brother in football. Meanwhile, Sae considered abandoning the match at halftime due to dissatisfaction with his team’s performance.

Oliver Aiku persuaded him to stay by promising to bring Ryusei Shidou onto the field in the second half in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 9.

