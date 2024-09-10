Bye Bye, Earth Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

With Adonis's severe transformation after his failure in the nomad test, the growing rift between Belle and Adonis now seems irreparable. Fans can expect to see the aftermath of their separation in the upcoming and final episode of the season.

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 10 may bring closure to unresolved issues, potentially revealing Adonis' true purpose and determining whether Belle will continue her quest to become a nomad, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to get the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode as well.

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 10 will debut on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST, which corresponds to 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT on the same day. Release times may vary by location and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will first air on the satellite channel WOWOW, followed by a broadcast on BS Nippon TV. It will also be available for streaming on d Anime Store, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms. Internationally, Crunchyroll will provide global access to Bye Bye, Earth Episode 10.

Expected plot in Bye Bye, Earth Episode 10

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 10 will be titled ‘Spiral: Howling Sword, Rusty Nail,’ as per the episode preview. The episode marks the season finale, and will reveal Adonis, injured, resting on someone's lap. He will awaken to find Dram beside him.

In the preview, Belle, Bennett, and Guinness will be appear distressed, suggesting that the events of the test have had significant emotional and psychological consequences. Bye Bye, Earth Episode 10 is likely to explore the aftermath of the recent conflicts, the significance of the failed tests, and the nature of Adonis' role as both “Examiner” and “Prince Fatal.”

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 9 recap

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 9 is titled ‘Silence Of Keys Unplayed.’ Belle petitions the king for permission to leave Park City and cross the divine borders, hoping to become a nomad. To earn this title, she is instructed to play the keyboard vessel, Moonwork, revealing the essence of her soul.

Despite her efforts, Belle fails the test. The king offers her a permanent place in the palace, cautioning that her departure would bring suffering to many, but she refuses, resolved to retake the test. Meanwhile, Adonis, plagued by the belief that he is part corpse, kills the solists chasing him.

Upon reaching the throne room and seeing Belle, he is briefly uplifted. Adonis confronts the king with questions about the Ashes of the Tried, the Sacred Ashes, and the divine plan. The king names Adonis “Examiner” and “Prince Fatal” and gives him a sword that does not decay.

Belle is later asked by Adonis to save or kill him. After trying to force himself on her, Rabbitia arrives, and Adonis flees. Bye Bye, Earth Episode 9 ends as he is shown atop a cliff as a dark fog envelops him and he vanishes.

