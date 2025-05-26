Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 9: Ruriko ‘Plays’ With Husky—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘It's the Wind's Fault,’ Ruriko panics when a sudden gust lifts her skirt in front of Murata. Murata smoothly deflects the situation and compliments her adjusted pouring technique. During her day off in ‘Signs,’ Ruriko, dressed casually, visits the ballpark with coworkers and grows upset when Murata fails to recognize her.

Days later, she mocks him for it, only to be flustered when he says he always notices her flower accessory. In ‘Watch Out for Online News!,’ reporter Iijima plans to write a damaging article but changes course after witnessing the vendors’ genuine joy.

Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 9 will see Ruriko rush into the locker room after oversleeping, only to be startled to find Tommy, a large Siberian Husky. Afraid of the dog, she will try to drive him out, though Tommy will resist.

In ‘Mr. Murata,’ Ruriko will find Murata’s MotorSuns-themed wallet and searches for him in the stands, but cannot locate him. In ‘SHOW YOUR SUN,’ the MotorSuns aim for their first Climax Series appearance. Before the game, Kojiro receives an unexpected call from his wife Yuki, raising his concern due to its unusual timing.

Titled ‘Tommy’s Melancholy,’ Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 9 will premiere on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 12 am JST. Viewers in Japan can catch the episode on TV networks such as TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X.

Japanese fans can also stream it via platforms like ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times. International audiences can watch the English-subtitled version of Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 9 on Crunchyroll, though access to these streaming platforms requires a paid subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

