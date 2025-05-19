Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 8: Aona Gets Interviewed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

During a vocal warm-up meeting in ‘The Pointless 99 Times,’ most beer vendors consider the exercises useless. However, while working, Ruriko finds herself using every phrase from the session and comes to respect Manager Matsudo’s earlier quote about persevering through failure.

In the clubhouse, Ichinomiya feels overshadowed by Shishio but finds some comfort from cook Marie until Shishio unknowingly spoils the moment. Meanwhile, Ruriko and Murata share a conversation about high school. Later, it’s revealed that Yamada was also featured in Weekly Baseball, although her name was misprinted.

The open-air MotorSuns Stadium is famous for its sudden, strong wind gusts, impacting gameplay and beer vendors in Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 8. One such gust affects Ruriko and Murata while they’re in the stands.

In ‘Marker,’ Ruriko attends a game privately with Kokoro and Aona but, dressed differently than usual, goes unrecognized by staff and regulars—until she spots Murata. In ‘Watch Out for Online News,’ a shady journalist named Iijima sneaks backstage. Aona agrees to an interview, unaware of Iijima’s pressure to write a profitable article.

Titled ‘All Because of the Wind,’ Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Japanese viewers can watch the baseball-themed anime on TV channels such as TV Tokyo (TXN) and AT-X.

Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 8 will stream on platforms like ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times. For international fans, an English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll. Please ensure you have an active subscription to access content on these streaming services.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

