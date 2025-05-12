Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 7: Ruriko Practices Her Greetings; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 7 will see Ruriko get inspired by Coach Matsuda’s view on perseverance, as she tries to use English more often. Don’t miss it; get the release details here.
In ‘A Good Kid,’ Sara, the youngest beer vendor, has her parents unexpectedly show up at the stadium and spoil her throughout her shift, much to her embarrassment. In ‘So Many Treasures,’ the vendors clean out their cluttered break rooms and discover old keepsakes.
This includes a shocking photo of veteran Kohinata dressed in flashy gyaru fashion during her early days. In ‘Going Off-Script,’ Sun-Shiro breaks character during the All-Star Game and knocks out rival mascot Kaiser, reviving MotorSuns’ morale but earning a reprimand.
Catch Me at the Ballpark! Episode 7 will see Ruriko taking Coach Matsudo’s quote about persistence to heart — that he admires those who try their best 99 times, even in vain. This leads her to encourage the shy vendors to practice speaking out loud, even if they are awkward with their English greetings.
In ‘Sharing the Same Pot,’ player Ichimiya struggles with insecurity toward his successful peer Shishio but receives encouragement from cafeteria cook Marie. In ‘Transformation!,’ Ruriko proudly shares her magazine feature with Murata, leading to a personal conversation about both of their pasts.
Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 7, titled ‘99 Wasted Tries,’ is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Viewers in Japan can catch the baseball-themed anime on TV networks like TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X.
Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 7 will also be available on streaming platforms including ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times. For international audiences, the English-subtitled episode will be available on Crunchyroll. Please note that accessing these platforms will require an active subscription.
For more updates on the Catch Me At The Ballpark! anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
ALSO READ: Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 6: Ruriko Finds ‘Treasure’; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More