Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 4: Ruriko Looks For Her Secret Admirer; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Goddess of Baseball?,’ Dennis Young is introduced as a Chicago-born batter for the MotorSuns who plans to return to the MLB after boosting his stats. However, he unexpectedly falls for Ruriko after spotting her in the crowd.

Though distracted at first, her presence motivates him to make a game-winning hit, leading him to stay in Japan another season. Meanwhile, mascot Sun-Shiro supports staff and fans alike. Ruriko sells 150 cups, while she and Murata exchange words that help them push through their struggles.

Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 4 will begin as announcer Nagisa’s long-running on-air teasing of player Nokogiriyama gains attention online, even among beer sellers. Though popular, Nagisa panics over running out of material – until Nokogiriyama appears before her.

In ‘Suggestion Box Incident,’ an old suggestion box unexpectedly contains ten letters, all addressed to Ruriko. While she pretends not to care, her joy is obvious. Curious about the sender’s identity, Ruriko quietly begins her search for the mysterious person behind the sweet messages.

Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 4, titled ‘Soulful Announcing,’ will be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. In Japan, the episode will air on TV networks including TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X.

Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 4 will also be available for streaming on services such as ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version will be accessible on Crunchyroll. Keep in mind that a subscription is required to stream the episode on these platforms.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

