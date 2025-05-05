Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 6: Ruriko Finds ‘Treasure’; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The fifth Catch Me At The Ballpark! episode, titled ‘Ticks Me Off,’ follows Murata as he unexpectedly encounters his new coworker Hotaru Shimizu at the stadium. After realizing she enjoys baseball too, Murata agrees to watch the game with her, causing Ruriko and Yamada to become visibly annoyed.

Meanwhile, Yuki buys Kojiro's meal pack to support him but meets Kisa Kondo, who supports her boyfriend Mitsui with two meal packs. Despite their rivalry, they bond. Later, Ruriko lifts the spirits of Megumi and her father during a rain delay before the MotorSuns win.

Advertisement

Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 6 will introduce Sara, who is thrilled to wear her vendor uniform again, only to receive news that her parents are visiting the stadium that day. In ‘Full of Treasures,’ the vendors clean their messy break room.

They end up discovering some hidden gems, from magazines to a list of “100 favorite things,” and even a strange photo of a mysterious bouffant-haired girl. In ‘Rule Breaker,’ excitement builds for the All-Star Game, with mascots performing a synchronized dance—until something unexpected disrupts the show.

Titled ‘Good Kid,’ Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 6 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international audiences may be able to watch it earlier on May 6.

In Japan, Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 6 will air on TV networks such as TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X. For global fans, an English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll. Please note that a subscription is necessary to view the episode on the platform.

Advertisement

For more updates on the Catch Me At The Ballpark! anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.