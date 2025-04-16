Chainsaw Man Chapter 201: Denji And Asa Meet The Death Devil; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Chainsaw Man chapter, titled ‘Toxic Couple,’ began as Asa tries shooting the sun, annoyed by sunburns, though nothing happens. Denji offers her a convenience store bun, which he bought using money taken from a corpse. Though initially disgusted, Asa eats it and jokes about being toxic.

She then talks about accepting life’s hardships and appreciating how others cope. Yoru takes over after the meal, and she and Denji patrol the streets. They confront Fake Chainsaw Man, who attacks. Denji retaliates mid-transformation, slicing off his opponent’s right arm. This prompts the devil to say Denji has made a mistake.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 will likely begin with Denji and Fake Chainsaw Man’s battle continuing, with the latter explaining why Denji’s interference was a mistake – likely for challenging the Death Devil. The Fake Chainsaw Man’s true identity may be revealed, possibly linked to Denji’s error.

Meanwhile, Fami should appear before Yoru and provoke her into a confrontation. She’ll probably introduce herself by name, stunning Yoru. The chapter will likely end with Asa and Yoru spotting the Death Devil observing from above, realizing they’ve been manipulated.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 is slated for release on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 12 am JST. For most international readers, this will be available on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.

Fans can access Chainsaw Man Chapter 191 on Viz Media's website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app. The first three and latest chapters are free on the first two platforms, while the app requires a subscription for full access.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

